Women’s Volleyball Nation League 2023: Schedule, Field 3, & Link To Watch Online

(CTN NEWS) – Field 3, Volleyball Nation League 2023 Women’s Battle, First Round, Week 3, All Pairs, Both Thai National Team and 15 Other Countries, Women’s Volleyball VNL 2023 Schedule, with Live Channels

The competition schedule will resume tomorrow, from June 27 through July 2, 2023. Last week, the group stage of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2023.

The final round was held in the United States to determine which eight-nation rubber girl team was the strongest.

Thailand will host VNL 2023 at Stadium 3. Pa Cha Da, full of joy, cheering all over the pitch, opening the indoor stadium, Huamark Stadium, welcome 7 other nations onto the pitch.

What time will the competition be? Check the list below.

Volleyball Nation League 2023 Women Competition Program 2023, Stadium 3, which pairs are there today?

VNL Women’s Volleyball Tournament Schedule 2023 Thai Couples

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time 20.15: Thai national team meets the Netherlands, see the live broadcast page, click

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time 20.15: Thailand meets Türkiye

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time 20.15: Thailand meets Japan

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time 20.15: Thailand meets Brazil

Each game will be live streamed on Channel 7HD and available to view online on Bugaboo TV.

Volleyball Nation League 2023 women program, all pairs, 32 matches, Bugaboo TV channel, which pairs are you filming?