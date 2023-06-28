Sports
Women’s Volleyball Nation League 2023: Schedule, Field 3, & Link To Watch Online
(CTN NEWS) – Field 3, Volleyball Nation League 2023 Women’s Battle, First Round, Week 3, All Pairs, Both Thai National Team and 15 Other Countries, Women’s Volleyball VNL 2023 Schedule, with Live Channels
The competition schedule will resume tomorrow, from June 27 through July 2, 2023. Last week, the group stage of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2023.
The final round was held in the United States to determine which eight-nation rubber girl team was the strongest.
Thailand will host VNL 2023 at Stadium 3. Pa Cha Da, full of joy, cheering all over the pitch, opening the indoor stadium, Huamark Stadium, welcome 7 other nations onto the pitch.
What time will the competition be? Check the list below.
Volleyball Nation League 2023 Women Competition Program 2023, Stadium 3, which pairs are there today?
VNL Women’s Volleyball Tournament Schedule 2023 Thai Couples
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time 20.15: Thai national team meets the Netherlands, see the live broadcast page, click
Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time 20.15: Thailand meets Türkiye
Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time 20.15: Thailand meets Japan
Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time 20.15: Thailand meets Brazil
Each game will be live streamed on Channel 7HD and available to view online on Bugaboo TV.
Volleyball Nation League 2023 women program, all pairs, 32 matches, Bugaboo TV channel, which pairs are you filming?
June 27, 2023
- At 1:30 p.m. Germany meets Dominican, click to watch live broadcast.
- Time 17.00 Croatia meets Canada ( live on BUGABOO.TV click )
- Time 17.00 Bulgaria meets South Korea
- At 8:30 p.m., Thailand meets the Netherlands (live broadcast on Channel 7 and BUGABOO.TV, see the live broadcast page, click )
June 28, 2023
- Time 13.30 USA meets Poland
- Time 17.00 Japan meets Türkiye (live on BUGABOO.TV)
- Time 17.00 China meets Serbia
- Time 20.30 Brazil meets Italy (live on BUGABOO.TV)
June 29, 2023
- Time 10.00 Poland meets Germany
- Time 13.00 Croatia meets the Netherlands (live on BUGABOO.TV)
- At 1:30 p.m., the United States meets Bulgaria
- Time 17.00 Brazil meets Canada (live on BUGABOO.TV)
- Time 17.00 Dominican Republic meets South Korea
- Time 20.30 Thailand meets Turkey (live on Channel 7 and BUGABOO.TV)
June 30, 2023
- Time 10.00 Bulgaria meets Poland
- Time 13:00 Canada meets Italy (live on BUGABOO.TV)
- Time 13.30 Germany meets Serbia
- Time 17.00 Netherlands meets Japan (live on BUGABOO.TV)
- Time 17.00 China meets Dominican
- Time 20.30 Brazil meets Türkiye (live on BUGABOO.TV)
July 1, 2023
- Time 8.30 Serbia meets Dominican Republic
- Time 12:00 South Korea meets China
- Time 13.00 Italy meets Croatia (live on BUGABOO.TV)
- Time 15.30 Germany meets the United States
- Time 17.00 Netherlands meets Canada (live on BUGABOO.TV)
- Time 20.30 Thailand meets Japan (live on Channel 7 and BUGABOO.TV)
July 2, 2023
- Time 8.30 Serbia meets Bulgaria
- Time 12.00 Poland meets South Korea
- Time 13.00 Croatia meets Turkey (live on BUGABOO.TV)
- Time 3:30 p.m. China meets the United States
- Time 17.00 Italy meets Japan (live on BUGABOO.TV)
- Time 20.30 Thailand meets Brazil (live on Channel 7 and BUGABOO.TV)
Live channel for Volleyball Nations League 2023, links to watch online VBTV and Bugaboo TV
It’s fortunate. This year’s Thai Rubber Ball Festival stream was so well-liked by Thai volleyball enthusiasts that Channel 7 decided to invest money to purchase the rights to broadcast live broadcasts in Thailand via Channel 7 HD television.
Thailand engages in competition with other live broadcasts Free to view through the BUGABOO.TV website and the Application Bugaboo TV platform.
While everyone who desires to view live men’s and women’s volleyball For every partnership and every game, there are English commentators.
Every licence allows you to download the vbtv application and watch online. However, a monthly service fee applies.
VNL 2023 Points Table Before Race 3
Let’s first glance at the scoreboard rating to see which team is strong and which team retains the bottom spot before heading to applaud loudly online.
Which country stands a chance of making the final eight teams? What likelihood does Thailand have?
Volleyball Nations League 2023 Women’s Table Rankings Today, Information As of June 26, 2023
- Poland, 8 matches, 7 wins, 20 points
- United States of America 8 matches, 7 wins, 19 points
- Türkiye 8 matches, 6 wins, 19 points
- China, 8 matches, 6 wins, 18 points
- Brazil 8 matches, 6 wins, 2 losses, 18 points
- Germany 8 matches, 6 wins, 2 losses, 16 points
- Japan, 8 matches, 5 wins, 3 losses with 16 points
- Italy 8 matches, 5 wins, 3 losses, 12 points
- Serbia 8 matches, 3 wins, 5 losses with 10 points
- Canada 8 matches, 3 wins, 5 losses with 10 points
- Dominican Republic 8 wins 3 loses 5 with 7 points
- Netherlands 8 matches, 2 wins, 6 losses with 8 points
- Thai national team, 8 matches, 2 wins, 6 losses, 8 points
- Croatia 8 matches, 2 wins, 6 losses, 6 points
- Bulgaria 8 matches, 1 win, 7 losses, 5 points
- South Korea competed 8, lost 8, had 0 points
In the competition, the Thai national team is presently ranked thirteenth. You must hope to win the remaining 4 matches in a row if you want to make it into the top 8 teams.
Each team that will encounter tougher competition than in the previous field form top of the world ranking With Vagas serving as the team’s leading scorer, both the Netherlands and Turkey have a new coach in place.
Japan is a leader in Asia Including the second-ranked national team in the globe.
The latest women’s volleyball world ranking points before the VNL 2023 match, field 3
Women’s Volleyball World Ranking Points 2023 as of June 26, 2023
- USA 375.65 points
- Brazil 372.76 points
- Italy 364.59 points
- Serbier 346.17 points
- China 344.52 points
- Türkiye 326.36 points
- Japan 314.92 points
- Poland 307.90 points
- Russia 277.56 points
- Dominican Republic 254.07 points
- Germany 247.79 points
- Belgium 242.47 points
- Netherlands 242.42 points
- Canada 214.80 points
- Thailand 193.42 points
The Thai female rubber maternity team faces a hurdle in raising their potential to the pre-existing level. whether to climb into the top 10 in the world. As a result of being ranked 15, still a long way from the Olympic ticket route
Through the Women’s Volleyball Nation League 2023 programme, field 3, all pairs can be watched online and replayed via Application vbtv or can be viewed on Channel 7 HD and can be watched online for free on Bugaboo TV, let’s come together to win and send encouragement to cheer up the army of Thai female rubber fertilisers.
