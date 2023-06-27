ICC World Cup 2023: Schedule, Match Fixtures & How To Book Tickets Online

Connect with us

Sports

Published

29 seconds ago

on

ICC World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: The 2023 men’s ODI cricket world cup schedule was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. Men’s 50-over cricket will begin on October 5 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The first encounter will be between England and New Zealand, two of the countries that qualified for the 2019 World Cup, according to the schedule.

For the first time in seven years, the nation will also play host to the Pakistan cricket team. On October 15, rivals India and Pakistan will play their eagerly anticipated match in Ahmedabad.

India last took home the ODI World Cup trophy in 2011. Since then, in 2015 and 2019, respectively, Australia and England have won the championship in their own backyards.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues:

England vs New Zealand 1st Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/18020/schedule/england-vs-new-zealand-1st-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
1
Date –2023-10-05
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 England Vs New Zealand Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium
2nd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
2
Date –2023-10-06
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Pakistan Vs TBD Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23008/schedule/bangladesh-vs-afghanistan-3rd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
3
Date –2023-10-07
Time –
10:30(Local)

 

 

 

 Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Venue
HPCA Stadium
4th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
4
Date –2023-10-07
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 South Africa Vs TBD Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
India vs Australia 5th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23010/schedule/india-vs-australia-5th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
5
Date –2023-10-08
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 India Vs Australia Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
6th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
6
Date –2023-10-09
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 New Zealand Vs TBD Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
England vs Bangladesh 7th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23012/schedule/england-vs-bangladesh-7th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
7
Date –2023-10-10
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 England Vs Bangladesh Venue
HPCA Stadium
India vs Afghanistan 8th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23013/schedule/india-vs-afghanistan-8th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
8
Date –2023-10-11
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 India Vs Afghanistan Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
9th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
9
Date –2023-10-12
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Pakistan Vs TBD Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Australia vs South Africa 10th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23015/schedule/australia-vs-south-africa-10th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
10
Date –2023-10-13
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Australia Vs South Africa Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 11th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23016/schedule/new-zealand-vs-bangladesh-11th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
11
Date –2023-10-14
Time –
10:30(Local)

 

 

 

 New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
England vs Afghanistan 12th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23017/schedule/england-vs-afghanistan-12th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
12
Date –2023-10-14
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 England Vs Afghanistan Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
India vs Pakistan 13th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23018/schedule/india-vs-pakistan-13th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
13
Date –2023-10-15
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 India Vs Pakistan Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium
14th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
14
Date –2023-10-16
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Australia Vs TBD Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
15th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
15
Date –2023-10-17
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 South Africa Vs TBD Venue
HPCA Stadium
New Zealand vs Afghanistan 16th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23021/schedule/new-zealand-vs-afghanistan-16th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
16
Date –2023-10-18
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
India vs Bangladesh 17th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23022/schedule/india-vs-bangladesh-17th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
17
Date –2023-10-19
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 India Vs Bangladesh Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Australia vs Pakistan 18th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23023/schedule/australia-vs-pakistan-18th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
18
Date –2023-10-20
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Australia Vs Pakistan Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
19th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
19
Date –2023-10-21
Time –
10:30(Local)

 

 

 

 TBD Vs TBD Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
England vs South Africa 20th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23025/schedule/england-vs-south-africa-20th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
20
Date –2023-10-21
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 England Vs South Africa Venue
Wankhede Stadium
India vs New Zealand 21st Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23026/schedule/india-vs-new-zealand-21st-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
21
Date –2023-10-22
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 India Vs New Zealand Venue
HPCA Stadium
Pakistan vs Afghanistan 22nd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23027/schedule/pakistan-vs-afghanistan-22nd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
22
Date –2023-10-23
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
South Africa vs Bangladesh 23rd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23028/schedule/south-africa-vs-bangladesh-23rd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
23
Date –2023-10-24
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 South Africa Vs Bangladesh Venue
Wankhede Stadium
24th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
24
Date –2023-10-25
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Australia Vs TBD Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
25th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
25
Date –2023-10-26
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 England Vs TBD Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Pakistan vs South Africa 26th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23031/schedule/pakistan-vs-south-africa-26th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
26
Date –2023-10-27
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Pakistan Vs South Africa Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Australia vs New Zealand 27th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23032/schedule/australia-vs-new-zealand-27th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
27
Date –2023-10-28
Time –
10:30(Local)

 

 

 

 Australia Vs New Zealand Venue
HPCA Stadium
28th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
28
Date –2023-10-28
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 TBD Vs Bangladesh Venue
Eden Gardens
India vs England 29th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23034/schedule/india-vs-england-29th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
29
Date –2023-10-29
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 India Vs England Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
30th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
30
Date –2023-10-30
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Afghanistan Vs TBD Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 31st Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23036/schedule/pakistan-vs-bangladesh-31st-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
31
Date –2023-10-31
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Venue
Eden Gardens
New Zealand vs South Africa 32nd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23037/schedule/new-zealand-vs-south-africa-32nd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
32
Date –2023-11-01
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 New Zealand Vs South Africa Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
33th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
33
Date –2023-11-02
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 India Vs TBD Venue
Wankhede Stadium
34th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
34
Date –2023-11-03
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 TBD Vs Afghanistan Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
New Zealand vs Pakistan 35th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23040/schedule/new-zealand-vs-pakistan-35th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
35
Date –2023-11-04
Time –
10:30(Local)

 

 

 

 New Zealand Vs Pakistan Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
England vs Australia 36th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23041/schedule/england-vs-australia-36th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
36
Date –2023-11-04
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 England Vs Australia Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium
India vs South Africa 37th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23042/schedule/india-vs-south-africa-37th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
37
Date –2023-11-05
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 India Vs South Africa Venue
Eden Gardens
38th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
38
Date –2023-11-06
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Bangladesh Vs TBD Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Australia vs Afghanistan 39th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23044/schedule/australia-vs-afghanistan-39th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
39
Date –2023-11-07
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 Australia Vs Afghanistan Venue
Wankhede Stadium
40th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
40
Date –2023-11-08
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 England Vs TBD Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
41st Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
41
Date –2023-11-09
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 New Zealand Vs TBD Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
South Africa vs Afghanistan 42nd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23047/schedule/south-africa-vs-afghanistan-42nd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
42
Date –2023-11-10
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 South Africa Vs Afghanistan Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium
43rd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
43
Date –2023-11-11
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 India Vs TBD Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Australia vs Bangladesh 44th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23049/schedule/australia-vs-bangladesh-44th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
44
Date –2023-11-12
Time –
10:30(Local)

 

 

 

 Australia Vs Bangladesh Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
England vs Pakistan 45th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/23050/schedule/england-vs-pakistan-45th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
Match
45
Date –2023-11-12
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 England Vs Pakistan Venue
Eden Gardens
1st Semi Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
46
Date –2023-11-15
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 TBD Vs TBD Venue
Wankhede Stadium
2nd Semi Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
47
Date –2023-11-16
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 TBD Vs TBD Venue
Eden Gardens
Final Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

https://www.cricketwa.com/10759/series/cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-fixtures.aspx
Match
48
Date –2023-11-19
Time –
14:00(Local)

 

 

 

 TBD Vs TBD Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium

ICC World Cup 2023: How To Book Tickets Online

If you are a cricket fan and want to witness the thrilling action live, you might be wondering how to book tickets online for the World Cup matches.

Steps To Secure Your Seats In ICC World Cup 2023

The first thing you need to know is that the tickets for the World Cup will be sold through the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is www.icc-cricket.com.

You will need to create an account on the website and verify your email address before you can proceed to book tickets.

The second thing you need to know is that the tickets will be available in phases, starting from January 2023.

The first phase will be for the priority customers, who are those who have registered on the ICC website before 31 December 2022 and have opted in for the World Cup ticket updates.

The priority customers will get an exclusive access to book tickets for a limited period of time before they are opened for the general public.

The third thing you need to know is that the tickets will be priced according to the category of the match, the venue and the seat location.

The ticket prices will range from ₹200 to ₹10,000, depending on these factors. You can check the detailed ticket pricing and availability on the ICC website once they are released.

The fourth thing you need to know is that you can book up to six tickets per match per account, subject to availability.

You will also need to provide the name and ID proof of each ticket holder at the time of booking. You can either choose to receive your tickets by email or by courier, depending on your preference.

The fifth thing you need to know is that you can also book hospitality packages for the World Cup matches, which include premium seats, food and beverages, entertainment and other benefits. The hospitality packages will be sold through the official hospitality partner of the ICC, which is www.icc-hospitality.com. You can browse through the various options and book your package online.

The sixth thing you need to know is that you can also book travel packages for the World Cup matches, which include flights, hotels, transfers, sightseeing and match tickets.

The travel packages will be sold through the official travel partner of the ICC, which is www.icctravelandtours.com. You can choose from a range of packages that suit your budget and itinerary.

The seventh thing you need to know is that you can also participate in various contests and promotions that will be launched by the ICC and its partners in the run-up to the World Cup. You can win exciting prizes such as free tickets, merchandise, memorabilia and even a chance to meet your favorite players. You can follow the ICC social media channels and website for more updates on these opportunities.

The eighth thing you need to know is that you can also enjoy the World Cup experience through various digital platforms that will provide live streaming, highlights, scores, stats, analysis and more.

You can download the official ICC app on your smartphone or tablet and access all these features. You can also follow the ICC website and social media channels for more updates on the World Cup.

The ninth thing you need to know is that you can also support your favorite team and players by wearing their jerseys, caps, flags and other accessories.

You can buy these items from the official merchandise partner of the ICC, which is www.iccshop.com. You can also customize your own merchandise with your name and number.

The tenth thing you need to know is that you can also share your World Cup moments with your friends and family by using the official hashtag #CWC23 on social media.

You can also tag @ICC and @BCCI in your posts and stories and get a chance to be featured on their platforms.

Conclusion

We hope this blog post has given you all the information you need to book tickets online for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness history in making as 10 teams battle it out for glory in India.

Book your tickets now and get ready for a cricketing carnival like never before.

