ICC World Cup 2023: Schedule, Match Fixtures & How To Book Tickets Online
ICC World Cup 2023: The 2023 men’s ODI cricket world cup schedule was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. Men’s 50-over cricket will begin on October 5 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
The first encounter will be between England and New Zealand, two of the countries that qualified for the 2019 World Cup, according to the schedule.
For the first time in seven years, the nation will also play host to the Pakistan cricket team. On October 15, rivals India and Pakistan will play their eagerly anticipated match in Ahmedabad.
India last took home the ODI World Cup trophy in 2011. Since then, in 2015 and 2019, respectively, Australia and England have won the championship in their own backyards.
ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues:
|England vs New Zealand 1st Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
1
Date –2023-10-05
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium
|2nd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
2
Date –2023-10-06
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23008/schedule/bangladesh-vs-afghanistan-3rd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
3
Date –2023-10-07
Time –
10:30(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
HPCA Stadium
|4th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
4
Date –2023-10-07
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|India vs Australia 5th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23010/schedule/india-vs-australia-5th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
5
Date –2023-10-08
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
|6th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
6
Date –2023-10-09
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
|England vs Bangladesh 7th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23012/schedule/england-vs-bangladesh-7th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
7
Date –2023-10-10
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
HPCA Stadium
|India vs Afghanistan 8th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23013/schedule/india-vs-afghanistan-8th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
8
Date –2023-10-11
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|9th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
9
Date –2023-10-12
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
|Australia vs South Africa 10th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23015/schedule/australia-vs-south-africa-10th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
10
Date –2023-10-13
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh 11th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23016/schedule/new-zealand-vs-bangladesh-11th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
11
Date –2023-10-14
Time –
10:30(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
|England vs Afghanistan 12th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23017/schedule/england-vs-afghanistan-12th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
12
Date –2023-10-14
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|India vs Pakistan 13th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23018/schedule/india-vs-pakistan-13th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
13
Date –2023-10-15
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium
|14th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
14
Date –2023-10-16
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
|15th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
15
Date –2023-10-17
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
HPCA Stadium
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan 16th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23021/schedule/new-zealand-vs-afghanistan-16th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
16
Date –2023-10-18
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
|India vs Bangladesh 17th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23022/schedule/india-vs-bangladesh-17th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
17
Date –2023-10-19
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|Australia vs Pakistan 18th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23023/schedule/australia-vs-pakistan-18th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
18
Date –2023-10-20
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|19th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
19
Date –2023-10-21
Time –
10:30(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
|England vs South Africa 20th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23025/schedule/england-vs-south-africa-20th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
20
Date –2023-10-21
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Wankhede Stadium
|India vs New Zealand 21st Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23026/schedule/india-vs-new-zealand-21st-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
21
Date –2023-10-22
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
HPCA Stadium
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan 22nd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23027/schedule/pakistan-vs-afghanistan-22nd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
22
Date –2023-10-23
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
|South Africa vs Bangladesh 23rd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23028/schedule/south-africa-vs-bangladesh-23rd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
23
Date –2023-10-24
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Wankhede Stadium
|24th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
24
Date –2023-10-25
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|25th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
25
Date –2023-10-26
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Pakistan vs South Africa 26th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23031/schedule/pakistan-vs-south-africa-26th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
26
Date –2023-10-27
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Australia vs New Zealand 27th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23032/schedule/australia-vs-new-zealand-27th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
27
Date –2023-10-28
Time –
10:30(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
HPCA Stadium
|28th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
28
Date –2023-10-28
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Eden Gardens
|India vs England 29th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23034/schedule/india-vs-england-29th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
29
Date –2023-10-29
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
|30th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
30
Date –2023-10-30
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh 31st Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23036/schedule/pakistan-vs-bangladesh-31st-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
31
Date –2023-10-31
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Eden Gardens
|New Zealand vs South Africa 32nd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23037/schedule/new-zealand-vs-south-africa-32nd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
32
Date –2023-11-01
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|33th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
33
Date –2023-11-02
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Wankhede Stadium
|34th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
34
Date –2023-11-03
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Ekana Cricket Stadium
|New Zealand vs Pakistan 35th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23040/schedule/new-zealand-vs-pakistan-35th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
35
Date –2023-11-04
Time –
10:30(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|England vs Australia 36th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23041/schedule/england-vs-australia-36th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
36
Date –2023-11-04
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium
|India vs South Africa 37th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23042/schedule/india-vs-south-africa-37th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
37
Date –2023-11-05
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Eden Gardens
|38th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
38
Date –2023-11-06
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Australia vs Afghanistan 39th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23044/schedule/australia-vs-afghanistan-39th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
39
Date –2023-11-07
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Wankhede Stadium
|40th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
40
Date –2023-11-08
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|41st Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
41
Date –2023-11-09
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|South Africa vs Afghanistan 42nd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23047/schedule/south-africa-vs-afghanistan-42nd-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
42
Date –2023-11-10
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium
|43rd Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
43
Date –2023-11-11
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Australia vs Bangladesh 44th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23049/schedule/australia-vs-bangladesh-44th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
44
Date –2023-11-12
Time –
10:30(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|England vs Pakistan 45th Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
https://www.cricketwa.com/23050/schedule/england-vs-pakistan-45th-match-odi-cricket-world-cup-2023.aspx
|Match
45
Date –2023-11-12
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Eden Gardens
|1st Semi Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
46
Date –2023-11-15
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Wankhede Stadium
|2nd Semi Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
47
Date –2023-11-16
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Eden Gardens
|Final Match ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
|Match
48
Date –2023-11-19
Time –
14:00(Local)
|Vs
|Venue
Narendra Modi Stadium
ICC World Cup 2023: How To Book Tickets Online
If you are a cricket fan and want to witness the thrilling action live, you might be wondering how to book tickets online for the World Cup matches.
Steps To Secure Your Seats In ICC World Cup 2023
The first thing you need to know is that the tickets for the World Cup will be sold through the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is www.icc-cricket.com.
You will need to create an account on the website and verify your email address before you can proceed to book tickets.
The second thing you need to know is that the tickets will be available in phases, starting from January 2023.
The first phase will be for the priority customers, who are those who have registered on the ICC website before 31 December 2022 and have opted in for the World Cup ticket updates.
The priority customers will get an exclusive access to book tickets for a limited period of time before they are opened for the general public.
The third thing you need to know is that the tickets will be priced according to the category of the match, the venue and the seat location.
The ticket prices will range from ₹200 to ₹10,000, depending on these factors. You can check the detailed ticket pricing and availability on the ICC website once they are released.
The fourth thing you need to know is that you can book up to six tickets per match per account, subject to availability.
You will also need to provide the name and ID proof of each ticket holder at the time of booking. You can either choose to receive your tickets by email or by courier, depending on your preference.
The fifth thing you need to know is that you can also book hospitality packages for the World Cup matches, which include premium seats, food and beverages, entertainment and other benefits. The hospitality packages will be sold through the official hospitality partner of the ICC, which is www.icc-hospitality.com. You can browse through the various options and book your package online.
The sixth thing you need to know is that you can also book travel packages for the World Cup matches, which include flights, hotels, transfers, sightseeing and match tickets.
The travel packages will be sold through the official travel partner of the ICC, which is www.icctravelandtours.com. You can choose from a range of packages that suit your budget and itinerary.
The seventh thing you need to know is that you can also participate in various contests and promotions that will be launched by the ICC and its partners in the run-up to the World Cup. You can win exciting prizes such as free tickets, merchandise, memorabilia and even a chance to meet your favorite players. You can follow the ICC social media channels and website for more updates on these opportunities.
The eighth thing you need to know is that you can also enjoy the World Cup experience through various digital platforms that will provide live streaming, highlights, scores, stats, analysis and more.
You can download the official ICC app on your smartphone or tablet and access all these features. You can also follow the ICC website and social media channels for more updates on the World Cup.
The ninth thing you need to know is that you can also support your favorite team and players by wearing their jerseys, caps, flags and other accessories.
You can buy these items from the official merchandise partner of the ICC, which is www.iccshop.com. You can also customize your own merchandise with your name and number.
The tenth thing you need to know is that you can also share your World Cup moments with your friends and family by using the official hashtag #CWC23 on social media.
You can also tag @ICC and @BCCI in your posts and stories and get a chance to be featured on their platforms.
Conclusion
We hope this blog post has given you all the information you need to book tickets online for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness history in making as 10 teams battle it out for glory in India.
Book your tickets now and get ready for a cricketing carnival like never before.
