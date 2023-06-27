ICC World Cup 2023: Schedule, Match Fixtures & How To Book Tickets Online

ICC World Cup 2023: The 2023 men’s ODI cricket world cup schedule was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. Men’s 50-over cricket will begin on October 5 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The first encounter will be between England and New Zealand, two of the countries that qualified for the 2019 World Cup, according to the schedule.

For the first time in seven years, the nation will also play host to the Pakistan cricket team. On October 15, rivals India and Pakistan will play their eagerly anticipated match in Ahmedabad.

India last took home the ODI World Cup trophy in 2011. Since then, in 2015 and 2019, respectively, Australia and England have won the championship in their own backyards.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues:

ICC World Cup 2023: How To Book Tickets Online

If you are a cricket fan and want to witness the thrilling action live, you might be wondering how to book tickets online for the World Cup matches.

Steps To Secure Your Seats In ICC World Cup 2023

The first thing you need to know is that the tickets for the World Cup will be sold through the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is www.icc-cricket.com.

You will need to create an account on the website and verify your email address before you can proceed to book tickets.

The second thing you need to know is that the tickets will be available in phases, starting from January 2023.

The first phase will be for the priority customers, who are those who have registered on the ICC website before 31 December 2022 and have opted in for the World Cup ticket updates.

The priority customers will get an exclusive access to book tickets for a limited period of time before they are opened for the general public.

The third thing you need to know is that the tickets will be priced according to the category of the match, the venue and the seat location.

The ticket prices will range from ₹200 to ₹10,000, depending on these factors. You can check the detailed ticket pricing and availability on the ICC website once they are released.

The fourth thing you need to know is that you can book up to six tickets per match per account, subject to availability.

You will also need to provide the name and ID proof of each ticket holder at the time of booking. You can either choose to receive your tickets by email or by courier, depending on your preference.

The fifth thing you need to know is that you can also book hospitality packages for the World Cup matches, which include premium seats, food and beverages, entertainment and other benefits. The hospitality packages will be sold through the official hospitality partner of the ICC, which is www.icc-hospitality.com. You can browse through the various options and book your package online.

The sixth thing you need to know is that you can also book travel packages for the World Cup matches, which include flights, hotels, transfers, sightseeing and match tickets.

The travel packages will be sold through the official travel partner of the ICC, which is www.icctravelandtours.com. You can choose from a range of packages that suit your budget and itinerary.

The seventh thing you need to know is that you can also participate in various contests and promotions that will be launched by the ICC and its partners in the run-up to the World Cup. You can win exciting prizes such as free tickets, merchandise, memorabilia and even a chance to meet your favorite players. You can follow the ICC social media channels and website for more updates on these opportunities.

The eighth thing you need to know is that you can also enjoy the World Cup experience through various digital platforms that will provide live streaming, highlights, scores, stats, analysis and more.

You can download the official ICC app on your smartphone or tablet and access all these features. You can also follow the ICC website and social media channels for more updates on the World Cup.

The ninth thing you need to know is that you can also support your favorite team and players by wearing their jerseys, caps, flags and other accessories.

You can buy these items from the official merchandise partner of the ICC, which is www.iccshop.com. You can also customize your own merchandise with your name and number.

The tenth thing you need to know is that you can also share your World Cup moments with your friends and family by using the official hashtag #CWC23 on social media.

You can also tag @ICC and @BCCI in your posts and stories and get a chance to be featured on their platforms.

Conclusion

We hope this blog post has given you all the information you need to book tickets online for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness history in making as 10 teams battle it out for glory in India.

Book your tickets now and get ready for a cricketing carnival like never before.

