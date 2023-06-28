Pakistan’s Participation in The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Has Yet to Be Confirmed

(CTN News) – The Pakistani team’s participation in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 is still in doubt, as the country’s cricket authority announced Tuesday that it needs government consent to send the squad to the tournament’s host country, India.

The ICC had earlier in the day revealed the tournament’s schedule, with the Pakistan-India match set for October 15 in Ahmedabad. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) representative stated, “The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan’s clearance for any tour to India, including match venues.”

The board stated that it was liaising with the government for direction and that as soon as it received word from them, it would notify the event authority — ICC.

“This is consistent with what we told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared the draught schedule with us and asked for our feedback,” the PCB spokesperson stated.

From October 5 to November 19, ten teams will compete for the elusive title over ten venues, with the tournament opener and final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The competition will be contested in a round-robin format, with all teams playing 45 league matches against each other.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, which will take place on November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. There will be reserve days for the semi-finals and final.

“We are delighted to release the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule, which is always a huge occasion ahead of any global event,” said Geoff Allardice, Chief Executive of the ICC.

“Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be part of what we hope will be the greatest ever Men’s Cricket World Cup, and we know in India the teams will enjoy a unique electric atmosphere culminating with the winners lifting the trophy in Ahmedabad’s largest cricket stadium.”