Manchester City Signs Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic on Four-Year Deal
Published

23 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Manchester City has secured the services of Mateo Kovacic, the talented Croatia midfielder, from Chelsea on a four-year contract.

The treble-winning club announced the signing on Tuesday without disclosing the financial details, although British media reports suggest a fee of £25 million ($31.87 million), plus an additional £5 million in add-ons, was paid to Chelsea for Kovacic transfer.

Kovacic’s Achievements and Role in Chelsea’s Success

In an official statement released by Manchester City, Kovacic expressed his excitement about joining the club, describing it as a brilliant move and emphasizing his eagerness to begin working under the guidance of coach Pep Guardiola.

The midfielder praised City’s remarkable success and style of play, considering them the best team in the world. Kovacic also acknowledged that joining this squad is a dream come true, highlighting his belief that playing under Guardiola’s management will contribute to his development as a player.

At 29, Kovacic becomes Manchester City’s first signing after triumphing in the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League, completing an extraordinary treble.

The midfielder initially joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in the 2018-19 season before making the move permanent and signing a five-year contract.

During his time at Chelsea, Kovacic played a pivotal role in their success, winning the Champions League in 2020-21, the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2021, and the Europa League in 2018-19.

The Importance of Kovacic’s Versatility and Experience to Manchester City

Kovacic’s professional journey began with Dinamo Zagreb before joining Inter Milan in 2013. In 2015, he made a switch to Real Madrid.

The midfielder made his international debut for Croatia in 2013 and earned nearly 100 caps, representing his country in the 2018 World Cup, where Croatia finished as runners-up, and the 2022 World Cup, where they achieved a third-placed finish.

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City’s Director of Football, praised Kovacic as an excellent footballer with the tactical and technical qualities sought after in a midfielder.

Begiristain expressed delight in securing the signing, noting that Kovacic had been a long-time target for the club. The Director of Football is excited to witness Kovacic’s impact alongside Guardiola and the rest of the backroom team, considering the transfer a great addition to the club.

In summary, Manchester City’s acquisition of Mateo Kovacic showcases the club’s intent to strengthen its midfield and build on its recent success.

Kovacic’s versatility, experience, and technical abilities make him a valuable asset to the team as they aim to maintain their dominance in domestic and international competitions.
