The Ultimate Trade Package: What It Would Take For The Charlotte Hornets To Land John Collins

(CTN NEWS) – John Collins is one of the most coveted players in the NBA trade market.

The versatile power forward has been linked to several teams, including the Charlotte Hornets, who are looking to upgrade their frontcourt and add some star power to their young core.

But what would it take for the Hornets to land John Collins, and how would he fit in their system?

Here are some possible scenarios and analysis.

Scenario 1: Hornets trade Gordon Hayward and two second-round picks for John Collins

This is a similar deal to the one proposed by Swarm and Sting, except that the Hornets would keep their 2024 first-round pick and instead send two future second-rounders to the Hawks.

The logic behind this trade is that Hayward is an injury-prone veteran who is owed a lot of money in the final year of his contract, while Collins is a young and healthy star who can provide scoring, rebounding, and spacing for the Hornets.

The Hawks would get a proven wing who can help them compete in the East, along with some draft assets to replenish their depth.

The pros of this trade for the Hornets are that they would get a dynamic duo of Collins and Brandon Miller, who was selected with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Collins would complement Miller’s playmaking and defense with his efficient scoring and athleticism. The two would form a formidable frontcourt that could challenge any team in the league.

The cons of this trade are that they would lose Hayward’s leadership and experience, as well as his ability to create his own shot and facilitate for others.

The Hornets would also have to pay John Collins a hefty salary for the next three years, which could limit their flexibility in free agency.

Scenario 2: Hornets trade Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and a lottery-protected first-round pick for John Collins

This is a more aggressive offer from the Hornets, who would give up two of their promising young forwards and a future first-rounder for Collins.

The Hawks would get a package of players who can fill multiple positions and roles on their roster, as well as a draft pick that could turn into a valuable asset if the Hornets miss the playoffs.

The Hawks would also save some money by shedding Collins’s contract.

The pros of this trade for the Hornets are that they would get a star player who can elevate their ceiling and make them a legitimate contender in the East.

Collins would be an ideal fit next to Miller, as both players can stretch the floor and attack the rim.

The Hornets would also have a solid core of John Collins, Miller, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and James Bouknight to build around for years to come.

The cons of this trade are that they would give up a lot of depth and potential in Bridges and Washington, who have shown flashes of brilliance and improvement in their careers.

The Hornets would also lose a draft pick that could help them add more talent or make another trade in the future.

Scenario 3: Hornets trade Kelly Oubre Jr., Mason Plumlee, and a top-10 protected first-round pick for John Collins

This is a more balanced offer from the Hornets, who would send two expiring contracts and a protected first-rounder to the Hawks for Collins.

The Hawks would get some cap relief and flexibility for next summer, as well as a draft pick that could land them a quality player if it conveys.

The Hawks would also get Oubre Jr., who is a solid wing who can score and defend, and Plumlee, who is a veteran big man who can rebound and pass.

The pros of this trade for the Hornets are that they would get Collins without giving up any of their core players or young prospects.

Collins would be an upgrade over Plumlee at the center position, as he can provide more offense and spacing for the Hornets. John Collins would also form a potent frontcourt with Miller, who can play either forward spot.

The cons of this trade are that they would lose Oubre Jr., who is a valuable bench scorer and defender for the Hornets.

The Hornets would also risk losing their first-round pick if they make the playoffs or finish outside the top 10 in the lottery.

