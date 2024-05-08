NEET PG 2024 Exam Pattern Revised: Key Changes by NMC Explained

(CTN News) – To enter the medical profession and become a doctor, students must pass the competitive examination to enter medical colleges and pursue their chosen career.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a national entrance examination that is conducted both for undergraduates and postgraduates. In preparation for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Postgraduate, NEET PG 2024 Exam, which occurs on June 23, 2024, the National Medical Commission has revised the NEET PG 2024 Exam Pattern and added mandatory time-bound sections to the MCQ-based examinations about one month before the examination. To learn what it means, what the difference is and what the official notice from NMC says, read on…

NEET PG 2024 Exam Pattern Revised By NMC

NMC has issued an official notice dated May 4, 2024 regarding the introduction of mandatory time-bound sections in the MCQ examinations for NEET PG 2024 Exam, as mentioned earlier. As a result of this change, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to change the examination format.

Here is what this change means. As stated in the official notice, time-bound sections have been introduced in addition to NEET PG 2024, NEET SS, FMGE, DNB-PDCET, GPAT, DPEE, FDST, and FET as well. In light of emerging threats during the examination process, this is being done to enhance the security and sanctity of the exams.

NEET PG 2024 Exam Pattern – Changes Introduced

Below are the changes introduced, as stated in the official notice provided by NBEMS..

Each section of the question paper in these examinations is anticipated to have 40 questions and 42 minutes allocated. For example, in NEET-PG 2024, there will be five time-bound sections (A, B, C, D & E) in the question paper. The candidates will not be allowed to proceed to the next section until they have completed the previous section. In addition, candidates will not be allowed to review or modify their responses after the allotted time for each section has expired. After completing the previous section, the questions for the next section will automatically begin. Each candidate can mark any question, whether attempted or not, for re-examination. This allows candidates to review marked questions again before the allotted time for the section expires. As mentioned in the Information Bulletin for each examination, questions marked for review will be evaluated according to the marking scheme. There may be a variation in the number of time-restricted sections in an examination depending on the total number of questions in the question paper and the feasibility of creating these sections.

Why Was NEET PG 2024 Preponed?

There has been an adjustment to the NEET PG 2024 Exam Date; previously the examination was scheduled for July 7, however it has been moved to June 23, 2024. According to a response to a request for information filed by Dr Vivek Pandey, the NMC has revealed the reason for the postponement. According to the response, the NEET PG 2024 Exam has been postponed due to the RathYatra festival. In a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Dr. Vivek Pandey stated, “As per NMC’s RTI response, NEET PG 2024 Exam was originally scheduled for 7 July, but then was moved to June 23 due to the RathYatra festival on July 7th, 2024.”

NEET PG 2024 Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have at least an MBBS degree from a college recognized by the Medical Council of India to be eligible for the NEET PG 2024 Exam. For foreign medical graduates to be eligible to register for NEET PG, they must first pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and receive a Pass Certificate. Candidates pursuing a postgraduate degree can also apply for the NEET PG 2024 examination, but they must first consult the guidelines of their institute, as some institutes do not allow students to apply for admission during the duration of their current PG studies.

NEET PG 2024: Marking Scheme

The NEET PG 2024 Examination, which will be computer-based, will include approximately 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam has negative markings, as one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer; the total marks are 800. In case a question is left unattended or is a reviewed question, no marks will be awarded.