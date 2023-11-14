Williamson Says New Zealand Can Snuff Out India’s World Cup Hopes Again

(CTN News) – New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has stated that the Kiwis will approach their highly anticipated World Cup semi-final against India with a fresh perspective and confidence that they can outperform the in-form hosts in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Despite starting the tournament with four straight wins, the Black Caps suffered the first of four consecutive defeats against Rohit Sharma’s side during a period of injury issues, which led to the loss of four games in a row. With a late surge, they did, however, secure a spot in the semi-final on Wednesday night.

After returning from knee surgery for the World Cup and recovering from a fractured finger that he suffered during that tournament, Williamson was absent from England’s loss to India. However, he expects to face a similarly challenging test from the hosts, who remain undefeated in the group stage.

We know it will be a challenging task, and we are ready for it. I see them as a team that’s played exceptionally well, but we also know that, come finals time, it’s all about the day and it’s all about the team,” Williamson told reporters.

For us as a team, it is all about our cricket as we are a team, so it is all about our cricket as a team for this match as well. Throughout the course of the innings, I have enjoyed watching the cricket that has taken place. In spite of being able to pick up only a few narrow losses along the way, as well as some victories along the way, we have now found ourselves in a position where we are in this position. It is with great anticipation that we look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Despite being considered underdogs, Williamson expressed no concern that New Zealand destroyed India’s hopes in the semi-finals of the 2019 edition.

In Williamson’s opinion, there haven’t been any significant changes, but that is fine, and India have performed exceptionally well.

This is one of the best teams that is going around and playing cricket that matches that standard. But we also know that on the day when we play our best cricket, it gives us the best chance of winning. When it comes to the finals, anything can happen.”

Throughout the campaign, Rachin Ravindra excelled in Williamson’s absence, scoring an impressive 565 runs and earning the captain’s acclaim.

It is not only the number of runs he has scored so far but also the manner in which he has done so and how the runs have been allocated towards the team’s success,” Williamson noted.

There have been some fantastic contributions, and they have been made at such a young age. It is likely that we will see plenty more of this in the future.

