Warriors-Wolves Fight: Rudy Gobert Calls Out Draymond Green's Clown Behavior
ICC World Cup 2023 Final Match Officials Have Been Confirmed

During The Bengals' Loss To The Ravens, Burrow Sprained His Wrist

Here Are The 3 Best Shohei Ohtani Moments From His MVP Season

Saudi Arabia Beats Pakistan 4-0 In The FIFA World Cup Qualifier For 2026

Australia Beats South Africa To Reach The World Cup 2023 Final

Grit and Graduation: The Student-Athlete's Road to Success

PCB Announces The New Captains For Both T20I Cricket And Test Cricket

New Zealand's Win Puts India One Step Away From World Cup Glory

Williamson Says New Zealand Can Snuff Out India's World Cup Hopes Again

Allen: The Bills Play "A Lot Of Bad Football"

Highlights From Lakers Win Over Trail Blazers: Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish, Austin Reaves

Djokovic Secures Year-End No. 1 Ranking in Thrilling ATP Finals Opener

Stream East – Watch Live Sports on Any Device Without a VPN

Jimbo Fisher Will Be Fired By Texas A&M After Spending More Than $75 Million

In The World Cup 2023 Group Stage, India Defeated The Netherlands To Remain Unbeaten

Colts vs Patriots: Here Are This Week's Staff Picks And Predictions

UFC 295: Alex Pereira Wins The Light Heavyweight Title By KO

Is There a UFC Fight Tonight? Here Is The Full UFC 295 Schedule

The Lakers Beat The Suns 122-119 With 32 Points From LeBron James

Published

3 days ago

on

Warriors-Wolves Fight: Rudy Gobert Calls Out Draymond Green's Clown Behavior

(CTN News) – Three players were ejected from the Golden State Warriors versus Minnesota Timberwolves NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday evening after a scuffle broke out less than two minutes into the first quarter at the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves game.

When Warriors’ Klay Thompson and Timberwolves‘ Jaden McDaniels grabbed hold of each other’s jerseys near the half-court line, a giant wrestling match of sorts ensued around the half-court line, as both players grabbed a hold of the other’s jerseys.

The Warriors forward Draymond Green put his arm around Wolves forward Rudy Gobert’s neck when he grabbed Thompson from behind, causing a chokehold that lasted a good while as Green put his arm around Gobert’s neck.

Although Thompson, McDaniels, and Green were all ejected from the game, the officials nevertheless regarded Gobert as a “peacemaker” and as a result, he did not receive any penalties despite the fact that they were all ejected from the game.

The referees’ assessment of Gobert’s role in the altercation was disagreed with by numerous Warriors, including head coach Steve Kerr, who said that “Rudy had his hands on Klay’s neck,” which necessitated Green’s intervention in the altercation.

Gobert had nine points, 13 rebounds, and three blocked shots en route to the Wolves coming away with a 104-101 victory over the Warriors, despite a valiant effort by the Warriors.

There was no Thompson, Green, or Curry for to count on, but rookie Brandin Podziemski led the way with 23 points, and Dario Saric contributed 21 points in the absence of these three.

There will be a decision by the league regarding whether additional action will be taken against either team, including suspensions or fines, and they will wait for the results of that decision before developing any further strategies.

