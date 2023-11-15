Warriors-Wolves Fight: Rudy Gobert Calls Out Draymond Green’s Clown Behavior

(CTN News) – Three players were ejected from the Golden State Warriors versus Minnesota Timberwolves NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday evening after a scuffle broke out less than two minutes into the first quarter at the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves game.

When Warriors’ Klay Thompson and Timberwolves‘ Jaden McDaniels grabbed hold of each other’s jerseys near the half-court line, a giant wrestling match of sorts ensued around the half-court line, as both players grabbed a hold of the other’s jerseys.

The Warriors forward Draymond Green put his arm around Wolves forward Rudy Gobert’s neck when he grabbed Thompson from behind, causing a chokehold that lasted a good while as Green put his arm around Gobert’s neck.

Although Thompson, McDaniels, and Green were all ejected from the game, the officials nevertheless regarded Gobert as a “peacemaker” and as a result, he did not receive any penalties despite the fact that they were all ejected from the game.

The referees’ assessment of Gobert’s role in the altercation was disagreed with by numerous Warriors, including head coach Steve Kerr, who said that “Rudy had his hands on Klay’s neck,” which necessitated Green’s intervention in the altercation.

Gobert had nine points, 13 rebounds, and three blocked shots en route to the Wolves coming away with a 104-101 victory over the Warriors, despite a valiant effort by the Warriors.

There was no Thompson, Green, or Curry for to count on, but rookie Brandin Podziemski led the way with 23 points, and Dario Saric contributed 21 points in the absence of these three.

There will be a decision by the league regarding whether additional action will be taken against either team, including suspensions or fines, and they will wait for the results of that decision before developing any further strategies.

