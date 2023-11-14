Allen: The Bills Play “A Lot Of Bad Football”

(CTN News) -Immediately following the Bills’ loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night, quarterback Josh Allen addressed the team’s 5-5 record by saying that the team should be held individually responsible for the team’s travails.

A penalty in the game allowed Denver to get a last-second shot at the game before the Bills took control of the game, making a field goal possible as a result of a Buffalo penalty that gave Denver the opportunity.

It is apparent that Allen feels that the Bills are making mistakes that are unacceptable and that they should be corrected in the near future.

As a matter of fact, it is a complete waste of time. There is no point in being engaged in it. It is actually a matter of telling the truth that I shouldn’t have gotten into that situation even in the first place – it’s also a fact that I shouldn’t have gotten into one at all. Since the last time there was a good football match, it’s been a while.

He says that he has seen the majority of bad plays in football made by the defensive players so far and that’s how he views this.

The Bills are currently tied with the Texans for the last wild card spot in the AFC. They are also a half-game behind the Dolphins for the top spot in the AFC East race and a half-game behind the Texans for the last wild card spot. The situation can still be turned around, but according to Allen, there is not much time for the situation to be turned around.

In spite of the fact that I am still confident, it is no secret that the clock is ticking. In Allen’s opinion, there is an urgent need for us to act right now.

Taking on the Jets at home on Sunday is about as close to being a must-win game as you can get at this time of year, as the Bills are at their home stadium.

