Ohio State University Faces Lawsuits Over Doctor's Sexual Abuse After Supreme Court Rejects Appeal
Published

22 seconds ago

on

Ohio State

(CTN NEWS) – The Supreme Court of the United States has recently declined to hear two cases involving lawsuits against Ohio State University over the sexual abuse of more than 230 men by a former university doctor, Richard Strauss.

This means that the decision of the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which revived the lawsuits that had been dismissed by a federal judge, will stand.

Key Points Of The Lawsuits Against Ohio State University

Some of the key points of the case are:
  • The plaintiffs are among hundreds of former student-athletes and other alumni who accuse Strauss of abusing them during medical exams at various campus facilities and off-campus locations from 1978 to 1998.
  • They also allege that the university failed to stop him despite knowing about the complaints since the late 1970s.
  • Ohio State University had argued that the lawsuits were barred by the statute of limitations, which is a legal time limit for filing claims.
  • The plaintiffs countered that they only learned about the university’s cover-up of Strauss’ abuse in 2018, when the university announced an investigation into the matter and apologized to his victims.
  • They also said that many of them did not realize that they had been abused until then, because Strauss disguised his abuse as medical care.
  • The Sixth Circuit agreed with the plaintiffs and ruled that their claims were timely, because they were based on the university’s concealment of Strauss’ abuse and its failure to protect them from him.
  • The court said that the plaintiffs had a right to sue for breach of fiduciary duty, which is a legal obligation to act in the best interest of another party.
  • The court also said that the plaintiffs had a right to sue for Title IX violations, which are federal laws that prohibit sex discrimination in education.

The Supreme Court’s decision to let the lawsuits proceed against Ohio State University is a significant victory for the survivors of Strauss’ abuse, who are seeking justice and accountability from the institution that enabled his predatory behavior for decades.

The lawsuits are also an important reminder of the need to protect students from sexual harassment and violence on campus and to hold universities responsible for their actions or inactions in such cases.

