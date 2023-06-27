Family Members And Dodgers Fans Celebrate Freddie Freeman’s Career Milestone

(CTN News) – Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to sweep the Houston Astros, their comeback to force extra innings included several encouraging aspects, including Freddie Freeman achieving a personal milestone.

As a result of Freeman’s double in the sixth inning, Mookie Betts scored and Will Smith hit the game-tying home run. As a result of Freeman’s second double, he has now hit 2,000 career hits.

The Dodgers fans celebrated not only the team’s victory but Freeman’s accomplishment as well. As Freeman stood on second base and the Astros changed pitchers, a “Freddie” chant reverberated throughout Dodger Stadium. His helmet was tipped as a gesture of appreciation.

Freeman said the reaction was “special.”.

In another game, the Dodgers lost after he hit a grand slam to reach 300 career home runs. Freeman recognized that factor.

Losses seem to mark milestones for him, he recalled. In his little speech afterwards, Doc said it was a curse.

Seeing how happy my dad, my stepmom, my wife, and my kids were makes it even better. Since the day we arrived, fans have welcomed my family and me. Again, they made a special memory for the Freemans. You can’t go wrong with Dodgers fans.

“Another special day I’ll never forget. I’m glad it happened at home.”

Since his home run against Shohei Ohtani in the Freeway Series finale, Freeman had 1,998 career hits. Charlie made sure he stayed focused on coming up with two more hits.

He kept reminding me. He wanted me to do it at home. Freeman said Chelsea said if I didn’t get any hits here, they’d go on the road trip.

Since I’m aiming for over 2,000 hits in my career, I wasn’t really thinking about it. If it were 3,000, I’d say yes. Let’s do this again in six or seven years.”

Since August 22, 2017, Freeman is the first Dodger to reach 2,000 career hits while playing for the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman is one of a rare group of Dodgers players with 2,000 hits and 300 home runs

He’s also only the 98th MLB player with at least 2,000 hits and 300 home runs. This statistic gave the steady veteran pause.

“That kind of hits you,” Freeman said. It’s been a long time since this game started. My 300 (home runs) and 1,000 (hits) were about 150-something, so I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’ But you just dropped it into two numbers.

I can’t put into words how I feel right now, being under 100. Doing stuff like this reminds me of all the hard work I did with my dad. The batting practice he’s thrown, it’s not just me, it’s him. His sacrifices, my family’s sacrifices.

“Achieving some of these things is special. Fans, teammates, coaching staff, appreciating it as we go, that’s even better. I can’t put into words how cool it is to be the 98th player to do that.

“It’s just awesome I got to do it with my family.”

