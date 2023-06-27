Connect with us

Sports

Family Members And Dodgers Fans Celebrate Freddie Freeman's Career Milestone
Advertisement

Sports

What Hawks Are Supposed To Be On The Trade Block?

Sports

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results: Live Grades, Winners & Match Highlights

Sports

USFL Title Hopes End In Thrilling OT Loss For Michigan Panthers

Sports

Pakistan Secures 10th Gold Medal at Ongoing Special Olympics World Games

Sports

Cubs vs Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Betting Odds, Run Line And Total

Sports

Four Players Suspended and Fines Imposed After Intense US-Mexico Soccer Match

Sports

Reds Lose 12-Game Winning Streak To Braves, McCoy Writes

Sports

79th Colorado Rockies Game Thread: Griffin Canning vs. Chase Anderson

Sports

How to Watch Formula 1 Live Stream in Thailand: A Comprehensive Guide

Sports

Victor Wembanyama Selected As The No. 1 Pick In NBA Draft By San Antonio Spurs

Sports

Chris Paul To Be Traded To Warriors For Jordan Poole, According To Sources

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's 7 Greatest Guinness World Records

Sports

Hershey Bears Win The Calder Cup On Mike Vecchione's Overtime Goal

Sports

Celtics Trade Marcus Smart To Memphis, Get Kristaps Porzingis From Wizards

Sports

Kyle Kuzma Declined His $13 Million Player Option - 3 Potential Landing Spots

Sports

The Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Open Thread: What Do You Want To See?

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023 - India vs Pakistan: How To Watch LIVE & Match Schedule

Sports

2023 NBA Draft: History, Date, How To Watch, Top Prospects & All 58 Picks

Sports

More and More People Taking to Outdoor Shooting Activities

Sports

Family Members And Dodgers Fans Celebrate Freddie Freeman’s Career Milestone

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Family Members And Dodgers Fans Celebrate Freddie Freeman's Career Milestone

(CTN News) – Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to sweep the Houston Astros, their comeback to force extra innings included several encouraging aspects, including Freddie Freeman achieving a personal milestone.

As a result of Freeman’s double in the sixth inning, Mookie Betts scored and Will Smith hit the game-tying home run. As a result of Freeman’s second double, he has now hit 2,000 career hits.

The Dodgers fans celebrated not only the team’s victory but Freeman’s accomplishment as well. As Freeman stood on second base and the Astros changed pitchers, a “Freddie” chant reverberated throughout Dodger Stadium. His helmet was tipped as a gesture of appreciation.

Freeman said the reaction was “special.”.

In another game, the Dodgers lost after he hit a grand slam to reach 300 career home runs. Freeman recognized that factor.

Losses seem to mark milestones for him, he recalled. In his little speech afterwards, Doc said it was a curse.

Seeing how happy my dad, my stepmom, my wife, and my kids were makes it even better. Since the day we arrived, fans have welcomed my family and me. Again, they made a special memory for the Freemans. You can’t go wrong with Dodgers fans.

“Another special day I’ll never forget. I’m glad it happened at home.”

Since his home run against Shohei Ohtani in the Freeway Series finale, Freeman had 1,998 career hits. Charlie made sure he stayed focused on coming up with two more hits.

He kept reminding me. He wanted me to do it at home. Freeman said Chelsea said if I didn’t get any hits here, they’d go on the road trip.

Since I’m aiming for over 2,000 hits in my career, I wasn’t really thinking about it. If it were 3,000, I’d say yes. Let’s do this again in six or seven years.”

Since August 22, 2017, Freeman is the first Dodger to reach 2,000 career hits while playing for the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman is one of a rare group of Dodgers players with 2,000 hits and 300 home runs

He’s also only the 98th MLB player with at least 2,000 hits and 300 home runs. This statistic gave the steady veteran pause.

“That kind of hits you,” Freeman said. It’s been a long time since this game started. My 300 (home runs) and 1,000 (hits) were about 150-something, so I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’ But you just dropped it into two numbers.

I can’t put into words how I feel right now, being under 100. Doing stuff like this reminds me of all the hard work I did with my dad. The batting practice he’s thrown, it’s not just me, it’s him. His sacrifices, my family’s sacrifices.

“Achieving some of these things is special. Fans, teammates, coaching staff, appreciating it as we go, that’s even better. I can’t put into words how cool it is to be the 98th player to do that.

“It’s just awesome I got to do it with my family.”

SEE ALSO:

What Hawks Are Supposed To Be On The Trade Block?

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results: Live Grades, Winners & Match Highlights

USFL Title Hopes End In Thrilling OT Loss For Michigan Panthers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs