Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Online And On TV in India

(CTN News) – It has been announced that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

In India, viewers are able to watch the live streaming of the women’s football World Cup matches as well as the live TV broadcast of the matches.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will be the ninth edition of the quadrennial women’s football world championships that will be held every four years.

There will be a total of 32 teams competing for the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 trophy for the first time – eight more than the previous edition held in France eight years ago.

There will be a group stage followed by a knockout stage for the women’s football World Cup, which follows the traditional format. A total of eight groups consisting of four teams each have been created for the group stage of the tournament.

A single-legged round-robin match will be played in each group and the top two sides from each group will progress to the round of 16 where the remaining four teams will face off against each other.

On the 20th of August, the final of the Sydney Olympics will be played at the Sydney Olympic Stadium, which was the main venue for the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

A day before the championship game, the losing semi-finalists will face off for the third-place playoff at Brisbane’s Lang Park.

A total of ten stadiums – six in Australia and four in New Zealand – will be used to host the 64 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup that will take place in 2023.

At the present time, the USA are the FIFA Women’s World Cup champions. The USWNT (United States Women’s National Team) is the most successful team in this competition with four trophies. The other champions are Germany (twice), Norway, and Japan.

New Zealand will play Norway in the opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 20 at Auckland’s Eden Park. In Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Live telecast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in India

There will be live telecasts of all FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 matches on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

How to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 live in India

The FanCode mobile application and website will provide live streaming for all 64 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 matches. Despite this, the live stream will not be free and fans will need to subscribe for passes in order to view the games.

