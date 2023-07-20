Manchester United vs. Lyon: Live Stream, TV, Free Watch

(CTN News) – Manchester United will play Lyon on Wednesday at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, England. Here are the steps you need to take in order to watch the game.

Can you tell me what time the match will start? Is there a TV channel that will show it?

As a reminder, Wednesday’s match will air live at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, England. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting the event.

You can watch the game live on ESPN, DirecTV, and Sling TV.

In the event that you don’t have cable, you can live stream the match on DirecTV for a free trial if you don’t have cable. A good example of a cheap service on the market is Sling.

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has decided that Harry Maguire will no longer be the captain of the team following talks between both parties.

According to reports earlier this month, Ten Hag was ready to remove Maguire from his position as England defender after the defender had a limited amount of appearances under the Dutchman last season.

On Sunday, Maguire wrote on Twitter: “After discussing with the manager today, I have been informed that he will be changing the captain of the team.

He explained the reasons for his decision to me, and while I personally am extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my best every time I wear the shirt. Therefore, I would like to thank the Manchester United fans for their incredible support during my time wearing the armband.

In light of this, speculation has surrounded the future of the central defender at Old Trafford, after he made only eight Premier League appearances last season.

I have had the privilege of leading Manchester United since I took over the role three and a half years ago, and it has been one of my proudest moments in my life.” Maguire said.

“I wish the new owner every success and will provide all the support they need.”

Bruno Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain last season when Maguire was absent and it is expected that he will be given the permanent position in the near future.

‘Manchester United would like to thank Harry for his contribution as captain over the past three and a half years,’ the club stated in a statement. It will be announced by the manager after he has informed the players of the new captain.”

Since joining Manchester United in 2019, Maguire has played over 170 times for the club.

Recently, West Ham has been linked with a move for the England regular.

