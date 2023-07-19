Is Tottenham V West Ham On TV? Live Stream, TV Coverage, Kickoff Time

(CTN News) – In what will be Ange Postecoglou’s first game as Tottenham v West Hotspur’s new coach, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Premier League rivals West Ham United in Australia on Tuesday.

Harry Kane, Spurs talisman, is expected to play against the Hammers, despite the transfer speculation surrounding the England striker, while new signing James Maddison will also make his debut.

Postecoglou’s main targets this season will be domestic silverware and placing within the top four of the Premier League table, since Tottenham won’t have any European football to focus on this season.

West Ham are playing their third match in a row in an effort to get used to life without their captain, Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal last weekend for a British-record £105m fee. Tottenham are playing their first pre-season game on Tuesday, while West Ham have played three matches in a row.

In their first match of the season, the Tottenham v West, who were crowned the Europa Conference League champions, beat Boreham Wood 4-1 before beating Perth Glory 6-2 in the second match of the season.

We have rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v West Ham on TV and online with the help of RadioTimes.com.

What time is Tottenham’s game against West Ham?

Tottenham v West Ham is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 18th July 2023.

Time of kick-off for Tottenham vs West Ham

Kickoff for Tottenham v West Ham is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Where can I watch Tottenham v West Ham on television?

There will be a live broadcast of Tottenham vs West Ham on West Ham TV and SpursPlay, the official TV channels of both clubs.

On the Tottenham and West Ham official YouTube channels, you can view the latest match highlights.

What is the best way to watch Tottenham v West Ham online?

Furthermore, the game will only be broadcast live in the UK on the clubs’ official TV channels.

All highlights of the match will be available on the official YouTube channels of both teams following the match.

