Lionel Messi has Signed for American Side Inter Miami Until the End of 2025

(CTN News) – Lionel Messi, the Argentine forward and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, has recently signed with American club Inter Miami on a contract that will run until 2025.

After leaving Paris St-Germain after the 2022-23 season, Messi expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career and his eagerness to contribute to Inter Miami’s development.

Inter Miami Secures Double Signing: Messi and Busquets Join the Club

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who had long envisioned attracting top players to his club, described Messi’s signing as a dream come true.

Beckham expressed his pride in having a player of Lionel Messi’s caliber join the team and emphasized the shared ambition to grow football in the United States and establish a lasting legacy.

Lionel Messi, who had previously played exclusively for European clubs, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to Inter Miami’s project. He emphasized his eagerness to work with the team to achieve their goals and assist in building the club.

In addition to Messi, Inter Miami also secured the signing of his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who will be with the club until 2025. This reunion will see the two players teaming up once again on the pitch.

Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber expressed his delight at Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami and the MLS, considering it a testament to the league’s growing momentum and appeal.

Garber believes Messi’s presence will demonstrate that MLS can attract top-tier players, and he looks forward to seeing Messi make his debut for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup tournament.

Lionel Messi’s Debut: Excitement Builds for Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup Opener

Lionel Messi’s impressive track record includes winning seven Ballon d’Or awards, possibly adding another this year after leading Argentina to a World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022. During his tenure at Paris St-Germain, he scored 32 goals in 75 games, with 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1 last season.

Having spent 21 years at Barcelona, Messi holds the record as the club’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals. His achievements at Barcelona include winning 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and seven Spanish Cups.

Sergio Busquets, who spent his entire career at Barcelona, brings his wealth of experience, including nine La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies, and seven Copa del Rey finals.

Lionel Messi and Busquets will have the opportunity to showcase their skills together when Inter Miami faces Liga MX side Cruz Azul on July 21 in their opening match of the Leagues Cup.