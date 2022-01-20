Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies Live: TV Channel, NBA Live Stream Info, Start time

How to watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies Live basketball game

Quarter 1

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies are getting their money’s worth as the teams have combined for 71 points over the first quarter. As the frontrunner, Milwaukee is ahead of Memphis 39-32 and has emerged as the frontrunner for the championship.

It has been an all-around entertaining game so far, especially since Giannis Antetokounmpo has been leading the Bucks with 15 points, four assists, and six rebounds. So far, the Grizzlies have been led by their point guard Ja Morant as he has tallied 11 points and three assists in addition to two boards.

Who’s Playing

Memphis @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Memphis 31-15; Milwaukee 27-19

What You Need to Know about Bucks vs. Grizzlies

A four-game homestand will be followed by a four-game road trip for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Milwaukee Bucks will face them at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. After a win, the Grizzlies should still have a high sense of accomplishment, while Milwaukee will be eager to bounce back.

On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Chicago Bulls at home 119-106. The Grizzlies’ top offensive performer in the game was shooting guard Desmond Bane, who scored 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Bucks lost 121-114 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Despite losing, small forward Khris Middleton put forth a good effort, scoring 34 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

This next game is expected to be a loss for Memphis by 6.5 points. The underdog, on the other hand, is 11-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Grizzlies defeated Milwaukee 128-115 in April of last year, scoring enough points to win and then some. Are Memphis’s successes likely to occur again, or is Milwaukee better prepared this time? That will be revealed soon enough.

How To Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies Live

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.41

Odds According to the latest NBA odds, the Bucks are 6.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies. Oddsmakers and betting communities were in agreement on this one, as the game opened with a 6.5-point spread and stayed there. Under/Over: -108 With SportsLine’s advanced computer model, you can see NBA picks for every single game, including this one. History of the series The Milwaukee Bucks have won seven of their last twelve games against Memphis. Apr 17, 2021 – Memphis 128 vs. Milwaukee 115

Mar 04, 2021 – Milwaukee 112 vs. Memphis 111

Aug 13, 2020 – Memphis 119 vs. Milwaukee 106

Dec 13, 2019 – Milwaukee 127 vs. Memphis 114

Jan 16, 2019 – Milwaukee 111 vs. Memphis 101

Nov 14, 2018 – Memphis 116 vs. Milwaukee 113

Mar 12, 2018 – Milwaukee 121 vs. Memphis 103

Nov 13, 2017 – Milwaukee 110 vs. Memphis 103

Mar 13, 2017 – Memphis 113 vs. Milwaukee 93

Nov 12, 2016 – Milwaukee 106 vs. Memphis 96

Mar 17, 2016 – Milwaukee 96 vs. Memphis 86

Jan 28, 2016 – Memphis 103 vs. Milwaukee 83 Injury Report for Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back) Injury Report for Memphis Killian Tillie: Out (Covid-19)

Kyle Anderson: Out (Covid-19)

Tyus Jones: Out (Covid-19)

Desmond Bane: Out (Covid-19)

Dillon Brooks: Out (Ankle)

