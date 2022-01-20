Sports
Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies Live: TV Channel, NBA Live Stream Info, Start time
How to watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies Live basketball game
Quarter 1
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies are getting their money’s worth as the teams have combined for 71 points over the first quarter. As the frontrunner, Milwaukee is ahead of Memphis 39-32 and has emerged as the frontrunner for the championship.
It has been an all-around entertaining game so far, especially since Giannis Antetokounmpo has been leading the Bucks with 15 points, four assists, and six rebounds. So far, the Grizzlies have been led by their point guard Ja Morant as he has tallied 11 points and three assists in addition to two boards.
Who’s Playing
Memphis @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Memphis 31-15; Milwaukee 27-19
What You Need to Know about Bucks vs. Grizzlies
A four-game homestand will be followed by a four-game road trip for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Milwaukee Bucks will face them at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. After a win, the Grizzlies should still have a high sense of accomplishment, while Milwaukee will be eager to bounce back.
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Chicago Bulls at home 119-106. The Grizzlies’ top offensive performer in the game was shooting guard Desmond Bane, who scored 25 points.
Meanwhile, the Bucks lost 121-114 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Despite losing, small forward Khris Middleton put forth a good effort, scoring 34 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
This next game is expected to be a loss for Memphis by 6.5 points. The underdog, on the other hand, is 11-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Grizzlies defeated Milwaukee 128-115 in April of last year, scoring enough points to win and then some. Are Memphis’s successes likely to occur again, or is Milwaukee better prepared this time? That will be revealed soon enough.
How To Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies Live
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $29.41
Odds
According to the latest NBA odds, the Bucks are 6.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies.
Oddsmakers and betting communities were in agreement on this one, as the game opened with a 6.5-point spread and stayed there.
Under/Over: -108
With SportsLine’s advanced computer model, you can see NBA picks for every single game, including this one.
History of the series
The Milwaukee Bucks have won seven of their last twelve games against Memphis.
- Apr 17, 2021 – Memphis 128 vs. Milwaukee 115
- Mar 04, 2021 – Milwaukee 112 vs. Memphis 111
- Aug 13, 2020 – Memphis 119 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 13, 2019 – Milwaukee 127 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 16, 2019 – Milwaukee 111 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 14, 2018 – Memphis 116 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Mar 12, 2018 – Milwaukee 121 vs. Memphis 103
- Nov 13, 2017 – Milwaukee 110 vs. Memphis 103
- Mar 13, 2017 – Memphis 113 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Nov 12, 2016 – Milwaukee 106 vs. Memphis 96
- Mar 17, 2016 – Milwaukee 96 vs. Memphis 86
- Jan 28, 2016 – Memphis 103 vs. Milwaukee 83
Injury Report for Milwaukee Bucks
- Jrue Holiday: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Brook Lopez: Out (Back)
Injury Report for Memphis
- Killian Tillie: Out (Covid-19)
- Kyle Anderson: Out (Covid-19)
- Tyus Jones: Out (Covid-19)
- Desmond Bane: Out (Covid-19)
- Dillon Brooks: Out (Ankle)
