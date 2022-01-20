Connect with us

Manchester United Beat Brentford 1-3 in Premier League Table
Manchester United produced a decent second-half performance to down Brentford 3-1 after an abysmal opening 45 minutes.
David de Gea made three saves in the first half to ensure that United continued to be shredded by Brentford counter-attacks. Brentford could have opened up a 2-0 lead, but Matias Jensen denied them with a pair of tremendous chances.
The halftime break provided some respite for Manchester United, who came back for the second half. The Red Devils first goal came just 10 minutes later, through Anthony Elanga.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored to put the game comfortably out of reach, despite Brentford finding a late consolation from Ivan Toney.

With the win, Manchester United moves level with Arsenal on 35 points – two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham. As for Brentford, they remain in 14th place on 23 points, regretting the opportunity to climb out of the crowded middle of the Premier League table.

Goals:
55th min – Man United – Anthony Elanga
62nd min – Man United– Mason Greenwood
78th min – Man United – Marcus Rashford
85th min – Brentford – Ivan Toney

Live updates

FT: Brentford 1-3 Man United

CHANCE FOR BRENTFORD

86:00 – Pinnock heads towards De Gea after a corner but the Spaniard saves it well.

GOAL: Brentford 1-3 Man United | Ivan Toney ‘84

84:00 – Toney bundles in after a long throw!

Tasty finish, now!

An update on the Ronaldo situation

The tradition continues

Jack Rosser on Marcus Rashford’s goal

Having dominated the midfield in the first half, that has been Brentford’s downfall after the break. McTominay has really stepped up for United and got them on the front foot in the middle. The Scot won the ball to start the move for the second and third goals.

GOAL: Brentford 0-3 Man United | Marcus Rashford ‘76

76:00 – Fernandes tees up Rashford who fires in at the near post.

