Manchester United Beat Brentford 1-3 in Premier League Table

The halftime break provided some respite for Manchester United, who came back for the second half. The Red Devils first goal came just 10 minutes later, through Anthony Elanga.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored to put the game comfortably out of reach, despite Brentford finding a late consolation from Ivan Toney.

With the win, Manchester United moves level with Arsenal on 35 points – two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham. As for Brentford, they remain in 14th place on 23 points, regretting the opportunity to climb out of the crowded middle of the Premier League table.