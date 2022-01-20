News Video
Manchester United Beat Brentford 1-3 in Premier League Table
Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored to put the game comfortably out of reach, despite Brentford finding a late consolation from Ivan Toney.
With the win, Manchester United moves level with Arsenal on 35 points – two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham. As for Brentford, they remain in 14th place on 23 points, regretting the opportunity to climb out of the crowded middle of the Premier League table.
55th min – Man United – Anthony Elanga
62nd min – Man United– Mason Greenwood
78th min – Man United – Marcus Rashford
85th min – Brentford – Ivan Toney
Live updates
CHANCE FOR BRENTFORD
86:00 – Pinnock heads towards De Gea after a corner but the Spaniard saves it well.
GOAL: Brentford 1-3 Man United | Ivan Toney ‘84
84:00 – Toney bundles in after a long throw!
Tasty finish, now!
Jack Rosser on Marcus Rashford’s goal
Having dominated the midfield in the first half, that has been Brentford’s downfall after the break. McTominay has really stepped up for United and got them on the front foot in the middle. The Scot won the ball to start the move for the second and third goals.