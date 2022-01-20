Manchester United Beat Brentford 1-3 in Premier League Table

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored to put the game comfortably out of reach, despite Brentford finding a late consolation from Ivan Toney.

With the win, Manchester United moves level with Arsenal on 35 points – two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham. As for Brentford, they remain in 14th place on 23 points, regretting the opportunity to climb out of the crowded middle of the Premier League table.