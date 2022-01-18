NASCAR News: Busch In Tulsa Shootout, Predicting Who Wins NASCAR Cup Series, More

Kyle Busch To Participate In Tulsa Shootout

One of the top racers in NASCAR will be part of this weekend’s Tulsa Shootout event at the Tulsa Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will compete in four of the Tulsa Shootout races, per SpeedSport.com.

Busch and teammate Christopher Bell will take part in the Winged A-Class, Non-Wing Outlaw, Stock Non-Wing and Winged Outlaw races. The event commenced on Wednesday and will run through New Year’s Day.

Bush is two years removed from his last NASCAR Cup Series championship win. He shares the fourth-highest 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds at +800 with Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson has the highest odds at +270, followed by Chase Elliott (+400), Denny Hamlin (+750) and William Byron (+750).

Signed Alex Bowman Helmet Up For Auction

NASCAR racer Alex Bowman is auctioning off a special piece of memorabilia for a good cause.

A signed helmet worn by the 28-year-old, a competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, is available at a Charitybuzz.com auction. The helmet was worn for the Phoenix race back on March 14 of this year.

Funds will be going to the Best Friends Animal Society. The auction runs through Jan. 6, and the bid has already surpassed the $1,000 mark. Bidding opened at $525.

Bowman is part of the Ally Racing team.

Jimmie Johnson’s Daytona 500 Suit From 2006 Becomes Work Of Art

A piece of history worn by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is available for a limited time at the Mint Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Johnson took to Twitter to announce that the fire suit he wore at the 2006 Daytona 500 has been cut into pieces and made into an incredible form of art. Johnson noted that the firesuit will be on display through June 5, 2022.

2006 marked the first of Johnson’s two career Daytona 500 victories; he also won the event in 2013. His first Daytona 500 win saw Johnson outlast runner-up Casey Mears and third-place finisher Ryan Newman.

Johnson, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt share the record for most NASCAR Cup series titles at seven apiece.

Key Dates For 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will commence with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum one week before the Super Bowl on Feb. 6. The event will be held inside the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

That will be followed by the Bluegreen Vacations Duel and the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, respectively. Both events will be held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Round of 16 Playoffs will commence on Sept. 4, starting with the Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

Sept. 25 will mark the start of the Round of 12 playoffs. This round will conclude with the Bank of America Roval 500, to be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

The Round of 8 will begin with the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 16 The Xfinity 500 will mark the final race of the Round of 8, and it will take place at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

The NASCAR Cup series will conclude on Nov. 6 at the Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona.

Early Prediction: Kyle Larson Repeats As 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Winner

The 29-year-old Larson is coming off the first NASCAR Cup Series championship of his career. It is no surprise that multiple betting outlets list Larson as one of the main favourites to win it all again in 2022.

There hasn’t been a repeat NASCAR Cup Series winner since Jimmie Johnson, who fon it five years in a row from 2006 to 2010.

There’s a deep field full of legitimate contenders for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series winner. The early prediction here is that it’ll come down to Larson, Kyle Bush and Chase Elliott, with Larson coming out on top for his second straight title.

