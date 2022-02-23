UEFA Champions League: Can Russia Still Host The UCL Final at St. Petersburg?

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will take place in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in May of this year. UEFA may however have to change the venue of the marquee event because of the ongoing military tension between Russia and Ukraine.

At the moment, former Soviet Republics are engaged in a military escalation along Ukraine’s eastern border, where Russia has deployed troops. Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, is one of the leaders who have called for action against Russia. He opposes hosting the final in Saint Petersburg.

Boris Johnson suggested that Russia should no longer host this year’s Champions League final after announcing sanctions against Moscow. Johnson said that a Russian that is more isolated, one that is viewed as a pariah, will have no chance of hosting football tournaments.

Could the UEFA Champions League final be moved out of Russia?

Meanwhile, there are reports that UEFA is considering moving the UEFA Champions League final from Saint Petersburg, but no official announcement has yet been made. This season’s UEFA Champions League final is not expected to be moved due to the current situation in Ukraine, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the European body.

In a statement, UEFA said that it is constantly monitoring the situation and that no plans are being made to change the venue at this time.

If the UEFA Champions League final is eventually moved out of Saint Petersburg, it will be based more on logistical considerations than a political statement, because hosting a competition in a warzone is not practical. There are reports that the final in Saint Petersburg could present additional difficulties for both the organizing body and the fans.

Russia-Ukraine tensions

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, February 22, that the US was sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, blocking them from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites. Both Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed sanctions on Russia on Tuesday.

Also Check:

Guadalajara Open: Emma Raducanu Retires With a Hip Injury In US Open Champion