Antoine Griezmann Could Make A Sensational Return To Barcelona, Report

According to reports, French football star Antoine Griezmann could make a sensational return to Barcelona from Athletico Madrid. Griezman currently plays for Atletico following a two-year stint at the Camp Nou. He joined the club on a loan deal in August 2021. However, he has struggled so far with Atletico Madrid in 2021-22, scoring only eight goals in 22 matches across all competitions, and according to El Nacional, his loan deal could end at the end of the season.

Under his contract, Griezmann can only be kept by Atletico if he is used in 50% of the matches he is available for. If the club meets the criteria, it can activate the €40m option in his contract to buy him. Antoine Griezmann may return to Camp Nou if the club decides not to activate the purchase clause. The footballer scored 52 goals and provided 17 assists in 102 matches between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Will Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez welcome back Antoine Griezmann?

While Antoine Griezmann might have a sensational return to the Catalan side, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is expected to be pleased with the signing. According to reports, Barcelona does not want Frenchman back since his €40 million price tag can be useful for signing new players. Griezmann’s work rate will work in his favor and he will have experience playing for the team.

Diego Simeone’s future at Atletico Madrid remains uncertain

Griezmann could also leave Atletico Madrid due to Diego Simeone’s uncertain future. Griezmann is a favorite of Simeone, who wants him to stay at the club.

Los Rojiblancos’ poor performance in the season, however, may make extending his stay at Wanda Metropolitano more difficult. The 30-year-old has scored 141 goals and assisted 53 goals in 276 matches for Atletico in both his stints as a player.

Also Check:

PSL 2022: James Faulkner Has Left The PSL Due To Non-Payment Of Money

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Live Stream: Where To Watch In India, US & UK?

Highest-Paid Athletes of 2021 and 2022

Kamila Valieva doping – Why Trimetazidine is Banned in Sports & Why It Is Used