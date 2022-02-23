23.4 C
Bangkok
type here...
SportsTrending News

Guadalajara Open: Emma Raducanu Retires With a Hip Injury In US Open Champion

By Arsi Mughal
0
10
Emma Raducanu

Must read

Arsi Mughalhttps://www.chiangraitimes.com

Quick Navigation

Emma Raducanu, the top seed at the Guadalajara Open, was forced to retire after suffering an injury in her first-round match against Daria Saville.

An injury to Emma Raducanu’s hip forced her to retire in the final set of the marathon’s first competitive appearance since she bowed out at the Australian Open.

As the longest match of the WTA season, the No. 1 seed retired after three hours and 36 minutes, with Australia’s Daria Saville advancing 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 4-3.

After winning, Saville said, “I felt like I was myself for the first time in a long time.”. “I was being Dasha, the feisty one. I just want to keep working and keep going.”

In last month’s second round of the Australian Open, Emma Raducanu lost to Danka Kovinic in three sets due to a hand blister.

 In the opener, the British star laid down a marker early, winning after bouncing back from an early break to beat Saville in the final game of the set.

In the second, Emma Raducanu served for the match at 5-3, but Saville broke back to force a tiebreak that she played cleanly to take the set.

With Saville dealing with leg cramps and Emma Raducanu taking an off-court medical break, both women played through the pain in the decider.

World number 12 returned to the court with her upper left leg taped and continued to play two more games, but the injury ultimately forced her to retire.

Also Check:

Antoine Griezmann Could Make A Sensational Return To Barcelona, Report

People Also Read

Previous articleWestern Nations Slap Powerful Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine
Next articleUEFA Champions League: Can Russia Still Host The UCL Final at St. Petersburg?
- Advertisement -

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Insomnia In Childhood: Early Symptoms Can Put You At The Risk

What To Ask In Technical SEO Interviews

SEO Software Market to Grow Rapidly In Future Years

Emmy Rossum Will Play Tom Holland’s Mother In ‘The Crowded Room’

Trudeau Ends Emergency Act He Invoked on His Own Citizens

Oscars 2022: Will The 94th Academy Awards Not Be Aired Live?

Omicron Infect 6,000 Children Under 5 in a Single Day

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces His Favorite Rival In The UCL With 25 Goals & 4 Hat-Tricks

Flooding From Fierce Rains Leave One Dead, 10 Missing in Australia

Boris Johnson Defends UK Sanctions Against Russia and Promises To More Action

Spider-Man: Trio Recreates Iconic Memes, As The Film Gets Digital Release Date

Thailand Scraps Day-5 PCR Test to Boost Tourism

Museflower Retreat & Spa Donates Funds and Gifts to Samanmit School

Anna Karen, EastEnders Legend, Dies in A House Fire at 85

Elden Ring Review: FromSoftware’s Most Accessible Game Yet

What Does Trove Mean? Today’s Wordle Answer Is Confusing

UEFA Champions League: Can Russia Still Host The UCL Final at St. Petersburg?

Guadalajara Open: Emma Raducanu Retires With a Hip Injury In US Open Champion

Western Nations Slap Powerful Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

Thai Army General Jailed in US$1.3 Million Fraud Case

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks