Guadalajara Open: Emma Raducanu Retires With a Hip Injury In US Open Champion

As the longest match of the WTA season, the No. 1 seed retired after three hours and 36 minutes, with Australia’s Daria Saville advancing 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 4-3.

After winning, Saville said, “I felt like I was myself for the first time in a long time.”. “I was being Dasha, the feisty one. I just want to keep working and keep going.” In last month’s second round of the Australian Open, Emma Raducanu lost to Danka Kovinic in three sets due to a hand blister. In the longest match of the 2022 season, Daria Saville earns her 1st WTA main draw win since 2021 Australian Open after Emma Raducanu is forced to retire at 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3 after 3 hours and 36 minutes. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 23, 2022 In the opener, the British star laid down a marker early, winning after bouncing back from an early break to beat Saville in the final game of the set. In the second, Emma Raducanu served for the match at 5-3, but Saville broke back to force a tiebreak that she played cleanly to take the set. With Saville dealing with leg cramps and Emma Raducanu taking an off-court medical break, both women played through the pain in the decider.

