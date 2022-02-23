Pele Rookie Soccer Card Sells for Record US$1.3Million

Pele the Brazilian footballing legend had a stellar career and many see him as the most talented player to grace the game. He is the highest-rated legend in the game and this is no surprise.

It has been more than 45 years since Pelé played his final professional match, but the legendary Brazilian is still remembered today. This is evident from the price tag of his rookie card, which has become the first soccer card ever to sell for $1 million.

The body of the man has long perished, but the legend lives on and there is no greater testimony to the timeless talent of Pele than the fact that his rookie card sold for the eye-watering $1.3 million.

This is the first soccer card to actually cross the seven-figure threshold and plays an important part in defining Pele’s legacy as one of the timeless heroes of the game. If soccer odds today could cover Pele’s games, they would definitely side with the man.

Pele Soccer Card 9 out of 10

The collector’s value of the card is actually quite significant. For one, there are only six such remaining cards out there, but the one that is selling is graded 9 out of 10 in terms of the value it holds to collectors. This means that the Pele card is in almost mint condition and those are very rare to come by.

The person selling it must have made sure that they preserve it in very special conditions in order to avoid damage from weather conditions, mould or even room temperature.

Even though this card was originally sold for $288,000 in November 2020 during an auction, its value has increased significantly since then and the new seven-figure price tag definitely proves that.

Collectors say it’s a huge achievement and benchmark for a soccer card to hit the million-dollar mark.

When the card was created, Pelé was a 17-year-old who had just made his World Cup debut. Defending the country’s first World Cup title, he was named the tournament’s best young player.

In 1962 and 1970, Pelé won two more World Cups with Brazil. As of today, he is the only player in history to have won three World Cup titles and to have scored in four World Cup matches.