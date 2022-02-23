23.4 C
Bangkok
type here...
Sports

Pele Rookie Soccer Card Sells for Record US$1.3Million

By CTN News
0
74
Pele Rookie Soccer Card Sells for Record US$1.3Million
Pele Rookie Soccer Card Sells for Record US$1.3Million

Must read

CTN Newshttps://chiangraitimes.com

Pele the Brazilian footballing legend had a stellar career and many see him as the most talented player to grace the game. He is the highest-rated legend in the game and this is no surprise.

It has been more than 45 years since Pelé played his final professional match, but the legendary Brazilian is still remembered today. This is evident from the price tag of his rookie card, which has become the first soccer card ever to sell for $1 million.

The body of the man has long perished, but the legend lives on and there is no greater testimony to the timeless talent of Pele than the fact that his rookie card sold for the eye-watering $1.3 million.

This is the first soccer card to actually cross the seven-figure threshold and plays an important part in defining Pele’s legacy as one of the timeless heroes of the game. If soccer odds today could cover Pele’s games, they would definitely side with the man.

Pele Soccer Card 9 out of 10

The collector’s value of the card is actually quite significant. For one, there are only six such remaining cards out there, but the one that is selling is graded 9 out of 10 in terms of the value it holds to collectors. This means that the Pele card is in almost mint condition and those are very rare to come by.

The person selling it must have made sure that they preserve it in very special conditions in order to avoid damage from weather conditions, mould or even room temperature.

Even though this card was originally sold for $288,000 in November 2020 during an auction, its value has increased significantly since then and the new seven-figure price tag definitely proves that.

Collectors say it’s a huge achievement and benchmark for a soccer card to hit the million-dollar mark.

When the card was created, Pelé was a 17-year-old who had just made his World Cup debut. Defending the country’s first World Cup title, he was named the tournament’s best young player.

In 1962 and 1970, Pelé won two more World Cups with Brazil. As of today, he is the only player in history to have won three World Cup titles and to have scored in four World Cup matches.

 

People Also Read

Previous articleKyle Rittenhouse Launches A New Initiative To Hold The Media Accountable In Court
Next article5 Tips to Make You a Good Barber
- Advertisement -

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Insomnia In Childhood: Early Symptoms Can Put You At The Risk

What To Ask In Technical SEO Interviews

SEO Software Market to Grow Rapidly In Future Years

Emmy Rossum Will Play Tom Holland’s Mother In ‘The Crowded Room’

Trudeau Ends Emergency Act He Invoked on His Own Citizens

Oscars 2022: Will The 94th Academy Awards Not Be Aired Live?

Omicron Infect 6,000 Children Under 5 in a Single Day

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces His Favorite Rival In The UCL With 25 Goals & 4 Hat-Tricks

Flooding From Fierce Rains Leave One Dead, 10 Missing in Australia

Boris Johnson Defends UK Sanctions Against Russia and Promises To More Action

Spider-Man: Trio Recreates Iconic Memes, As The Film Gets Digital Release Date

Thailand Scraps Day-5 PCR Test to Boost Tourism

Museflower Retreat & Spa Donates Funds and Gifts to Samanmit School

Anna Karen, EastEnders Legend, Dies in A House Fire at 85

Elden Ring Review: FromSoftware’s Most Accessible Game Yet

What Does Trove Mean? Today’s Wordle Answer Is Confusing

UEFA Champions League: Can Russia Still Host The UCL Final at St. Petersburg?

Guadalajara Open: Emma Raducanu Retires With a Hip Injury In US Open Champion

Western Nations Slap Powerful Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

Thai Army General Jailed in US$1.3 Million Fraud Case

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks