The NHL Trade Deadline 2023: A Look At All The Moves That Took Place On Friday

(CTN News) – NHL trade deadline day was less eventful on Friday after a busy run-up.

More than 40 deals were reported by Cap Friendly in the two weeks before the deadline. Previously, the maximum had been 20, the website said. As of last season’s deadline day, 33 NHL trades had been completed.

Twenty-one were recorded this year.

Despite the Red Wings NHL Trade of Jakub Vrana to the Blues, the Wild, Penguins and Devils were among the teams that bolstered their playoff hopes before the 3 p.m. Eastern Time deadline. An NHL trade almost occurred for another player, but no deal was made.

The Flyers retain James van Riemsdyk

GM Chuck Fletcher said he had received a “concept” about van Riemsdyk at 1:40 EST, but the other team had to move forward as well. In the event that didn’t happen, the offer fell through, he said.

The UFA status of Van Riemsdyk will expire at the end of the season. Patrick Brown and Zack MacEwen did move from the Flyers to the Kings and Senators, respectively.

A number of Predators and Capitals players have re-signed

Nashville has signed Dante Fabbro to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Nicolas Aube-Kubel has signed a $1.225 million contract with Washington.

NHL trade between the Ritchie brothers

Nick Ritchie will be heading to Calgary, and Brett Ritchie will be heading to Arizona. In addition to Stecher, the Flames are also missing defenseman Oliver Kylington due to injury.

Ducks acquire Wild’s John Klingberg

In the offseason, the Ducks were unable to offer him a longer contract. With a playoff-positioned team, he can showcase what he can do in the postseason.

Even though he and the rest of the Ducks struggled in the defensive end of the ice this season, he will be able to contribute to the Wild’s power play.

Oskar Sundqvist was acquired from the Red Wings after Minnesota NHL Trade Jordan Greenway to the Sabres earlier this month. A Stanley Cup was won by him with the Blues in 2019.

Wild acquire Jordan Greenway for the Sabers

Despite struggling this season, he’s 6-6, physical, plays well defensively, has double-digit goals twice, and will provide depth. Wild needed to move salary because they have cap issues in coming years and he has two years left on his deal.

From Sharks to Penguins: Nick Bonino

Three-team deal officially announced by Sharks and Penguins. Montreal got involved to keep half of Bonino’s salary. He’ll play in the Penguins’ bottom six after playing for them in 2016 and 2017.

They get two draft picks and defenseman Arvid Henriksen, 6-5, 211. Currently, Tony Sund plays in Sweden, where he went to Montreal.

Dmitry Kulikov is now a Penguin

Brock McGinn and a third-round pick from 2024 go back to the Ducks. The Ducks are trying to get rid of two defensemen, including Kulikov. Both he and John Klingberg are pending UFAs.

SEE ALSO:

Purdue 63, Wisconsin 61: Purdue Sole (Champs) In Cheeseland