Santaquin Police Officer Killed By Driver Has Been Captured, Cox Says
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Santaquin Police Officer

(CTN News) – Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox announced the capture of a suspect in the Santaquin Police Officer’s death investigation.

According to a post Cox made on the social media website X, “we just received confirmation that the suspect has been captured.”.

A Santaquin police officer was fatally injured while responding to a call. Santaquin Police Officer Lieutenant Mike Wall said the motorist ran over the officer and killed him following a “suspicious” call.

The nature of the original call is still being investigated by investigators. The police have not indicated whether the driver of the semitruck or a vehicle other than the semitruck was involved in the incident.

At around 11 a.m., an order to shelter in place was lifted near the affected area. Santaquin city officials instructed residents not to leave their homes over a threat of a dangerous suspect. I-15 was shut down in both directions for a few hours because of the police response. I-15 southbound reopened just before 11:30 a.m., but northbound lanes remain closed.

The Utah Highway Patrol has advised motorists to expect major delays.

An alert issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety stated that police were looking for Mike Jayne, 42, described as white, with unkempt brown hair and a beard, approximately 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. In accordance with the alert, he was wearing a gray sweater, black shoes, and white socks.

According to the alert, the man was possibly in possession of a stolen firearm and driving a stolen Ford F-150 long-bed extended cab with a grill and Utah license plate 2D7TR.

While police searched for the driver, residents reported that other communities, including parts of Payson, had also been advised to “shelter in place.”.

It is estimated that at least 20 police cars were parked at the scene of the Santaquin Police Officer death as of 11:30 a.m. There was also a semitruck driving the wrong way on the freeway when the Santaquin Police Officer died.

Residents in Payson told KSL they were asked to watch the doors of a church meetinghouse as police searched nearby for the driver.

Our law enforcement community is devastated by this news this morning. I ask you to pray for the family of the officer. In a previous post, Cox said, “Our hearts are broken and we are grateful for all those who serve and protect us”

As a community, we are deeply saddened by the loss of this Santaquin police officer. We wish God’s blessings on all our law enforcement heroes this morning. In addition, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson prayed for the safety of those still working this situation.

