Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico Matches And Head-To-Heads

(CTN News) – The matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona are always among the most anticipated on the Spanish football calendar, as the two most prestigious clubs have contested some memorable encounters throughout their history.

In the Copa del Rey semifinals, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off for the second time in 2022/23, in La Liga and the Spanish Supercopa.

The fixture still includes some of the most dominant names in world football, despite the absence of the legendary Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo matchup.

A total of 252 competitive matches have been played between the two clubs, with Real Madrid winning 101 of them, Barcelona 99, and the two sides sharing the spoils 52 times.

Former Barcelona star Messi holds the record for the most goals scored in El Clasico history, while the Argentina great is level with Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets for the most appearances (45), with the latter set to surpass it in the coming season.

Record of head-to-head matches in El Clasico

Take a look at all the records related to this classic encounter between these two Spanish giants.

Head-to-head between Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi

Following his return to Barcelona in 2021, Xavi will face Ancelotti in the dugout, with Ancelotti also returning to La Liga during the same period.

As a player, Xavi faced Ancelotti’s teams three times as the center of Barcelona’s midfield against AC Milan. During Ancelotti’s tenure at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the two men met again.

During Ancelotti’s first stint at Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015, Xavi lost just one of four La Liga games with the Italian, but he was on the losing side in the 2014 Copa del Rey final, the last time Los Blancos won the title.

In 2021/22, it was their first clash as rival coaches in La Liga, and they both won their corresponding games, with Ancelotti securing the title as the champion.

In the 2023 Supercopa de Espana final, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1, but it was Xavi who turned the tables on Madrid in last season’s final.

Who is better Barcelona or Real Madrid?

Real Madrid leads in head-to-head results in competitive matches with 101 wins to Barcelona’s 99 with 52 draws; Barcelona leads in exhibition matches with 20 victories to Madrid’s 4 with 10 draws and in total matches with 119 wins to Madrid’s 105 with 62 draws as of the match played on 2 March 2023.

