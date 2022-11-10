T20 World Cup: England Defeats India To Reach T20 Finals

(CTN NEWS) – Adelaide, Nov 10: England, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hit the fifties to demolish India by ten wickets.

Hales’ unbroken 86 off 47 balls and Buttler’s unbeaten 80 off 49 balls helped England chase down India’s 168/6 in four overs.

England will meet Pakistan in the competition final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, 30 years after they met in the 1992 ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

🎆 Pakistan 🆚 England 🎆 Melbourne awaits the grand finale! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yxMjY6t03L — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 10, 2022

India didn’t confront Hales and Buttler, who put them under early strain. They were clumsy on the field, so England thoroughly outplayed and smashed them.

Buttler understood Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be his biggest threat in the first over of chasing 169. To counter the tempo, he walked down and across to take three fours in the first Over.

England matched India’s power-play total in 3.2 overs thanks to Buttler’s fours off Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel and Hales’ six off Bhuvneshwar.

Hales hit Mohammed Shami over mid-off for six and ran past the keeper for four. Hales and Buttler struck Axar for 6 and 4 to end the power play unharmed.

Hales attacked Indian spinners after the power play, sweeping Ravichandran Ashwin for six and smashing Axar for another six to reach 50 by the eighth over.

Hales brought up the century by pulling Hardik Pandya for a six over deep mid-wicket and slog-sweeping Ashwin for another six. Buttler blasted Pandya over fine leg for four and got his fifty with a drawn six.

Buttler smashed Shami for two fours and a six in the 14th over, when mid-off dropped the ball and parried it to the boundary. Buttler entered the final by smashing Shami over long-on for a six.

India 168/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20) lost against England 170/0 in 16 overs (Alex Hales 86no, Jos Buttler 80no) by 10 wickets.

England beat India by 10 wickets to storm to the finals of the ICC T20 Men's World Cup at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. England won the toss and elected to bowl before restricting India to 168/6 in their alloted 20 overs. pic.twitter.com/Khbl7nuEWk — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) November 10, 2022

