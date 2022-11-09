T20 World Cup: Pakistan Beats New Zealand To Reach The Finals

(CTN NEWS) – On November 9, At the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pakistan‘s spinners put on a masterful display to hold New Zealand’s batters to only 152 runs.

New Zealand played excellent cricket throughout the competition, but that particular day would be difficult for them to forget.

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, chose to bat first after winning the toss, setting Pakistan a goal of 153 runs. In this game, New Zealand got off to a terrible start.

Finn Allen was lost in the first over. Conway (21) and Glenn Phillips (06) could not significantly impact the team.

Then, a 68-run partnership between captain Williamson and Daryl Mitchell (with the latter getting 53 off 35 balls and the former scoring 46 off 42) helped New Zealand get into a stronger position so that the bowlers would at least have something to bowl at.

New Zealand innings : 152/4 (20)

Pakistan enjoys chasing the aim, as we are almost accustomed with. They received another fantastic start as they pursued the 153. The Pakistani opening pair thoroughly beat the New Zealand bowling attack.

Another partnership for the first wicket of 100+ runs. Rizwan was the aggressor, while Babar Azam played a cautious but steady inning.

Babar Azam had a couple of strokes of good fortune and reached a half-ton on 38 balls before being quickly caught. Rizwan hit 50 in 35 balls as well.

Young Mohammad Haris’ 30-run cameo gave Pakistan the upper hand, and in the end, Pakistan completed the journey with 5 balls remaining. New Zealand’s argument in the locker room is that they were slow on the field.

As Pakistan advances to their first T20 World Cup final in 13 years, how things are going for them is incredible. Babar and Rizwan, the much-talked-about opening pair, were the ones to reach the spot today with a half-century.

He once again bowled superbly, limiting New Zealand to 152 runs.

But if they keep having issues at the top, scoring on a sluggish pitch might be challenging. However, as both of them started firing and the tension subsided, everything came to a halt.

Despite the large number of runs scored by Boult and Southee, New Zealand struggled to bowl successfully with the new ball. Additionally, the fielding was a little shoddy compared to Pakistan, who was just ON tonight!

Costs of fielding errors for New Zealand?

As previously established, up to the Super 12, New Zealand had the greatest fielding performance in the competition with an 88 percent success rate.

Before the Semi-finals, they missed 3 catches and took 19 catches, but tonight they missed 3 catches and a couple run-outs, with Babar Azam dropping at zero.

They were unable to take advantage of the chance fully. This was Babar Azam’s best World Cup score, and he and Rizwan created a partnership of more than 100. (the first pair to have 3 100-plus stands in a T20 World Cup).

Who Said That? New Zealand versus Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (Player of the Match): The fifty was fortunate to be in the semifinal, Although Babar and I were having trouble, we kept at it and had faith. We kept squabbling. We started attacking the new ball bowlers as soon as we reached the boundary line.

When we finished the powerplay, we knew one of us had to bat deep as it was a tricky pitch. Although we didn’t have a strong tournament start, the guys never lost hope.

Matthew Hayden (coach of the Pakistani team): It was a very special night. The performance of that rapid bowling attack you saw was incredible.

For whoever challenges us, I don’t think we have yet displayed our best side, arguably the scarier aspect (in the final). Melbourne might have a truer surface and a nicer batting track. Nothing is off-limits. Never underestimate class.

These two men, Babar and Rizwan, have been doing it for a while. Haris have destroyed every bowler in the nets. The bowlers did a great job adapting to the surface and bowling slower balls.

Haris Rauf consistently bowls 150s. Pakistan is invincible if they show up on their day. Shadab is a skilled combatant. Any competition you enter must be fought to win. I would prefer to play India in the championship game because of the grand spectacle.

Williamson: Early pressure was applied on us. Pakistan’s bowling was excellent. With Mitchell’s fantastic knock, we were able to regain some momentum. At the midway point, we thought the total was competitive.

The utilized surface of the wicket was a little rough. Regrettably, Pakistan hasn’t had to put in more effort. They were excellent.

We lost the game. It’s a difficult concept for us to grasp. We were under duress from Babar and Rizwan. If we’re being completely honest, we wanted to practise more discipline.

Pakistan most definitely deserves to come out on top in the end. There has been plenty of excellent cricket. We played well throughout the round-robin. We weren’t at our best today. Having said that, we are aware of T20 cricket’s erratic character.

Babar: I appreciate the audience. It seems as though we are playing at home. I had a successful opening six overs with the ball. The ball didn’t come on nicely later. Fast bowlers had strong finishes.

Before leaving, we made a plan to use the powerplay. He is a young man who is acting aggressively (Haris). He’s doing a great job playing. We will savour this occasion. However, I’ve also been concentrating on the end result.

