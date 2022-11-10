NBA: Eastern Conference favorites in 2022/23

The regular season of the National Basketball Association started in mid-October. Today you can already see how well the teams spent their pre-season training. And also, with some degree of probability, to designate favorites in the fight for reaching the playoff stage of the NBA Eastern Conference .

Recall that 30 teams play in the NBA regular season, divided geographically into the Western and Eastern Conferences. Today our focus will be on the East.

Among game sports, basketball is the second most popular among fans. The same picture is observed on the websites of bookmakers.

The main intrigues of the NBA Eastern Conference is main intrigue, of course, concerns the likely favorites to win the Eastern Confederation. Can Boston (which reached the final last year) not only repeat its success, but also win the title?

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers, after four finals (three lost) in 2015-2018, ready to return to the top again. According to experts, the competition in the NBA Eastern Conference is even higher than in the West.

Boston Celtics

The team had an impressive last season, stopping short of the title. Coach Ime Udoka’s debut season was a great success, but the coach has been suspended for this season due to circumstances unrelated to basketball. The team retained all of its stars, except for main center Robert Williams.

The Celts’ second star center, Al Horford, is apparently about to retire from the NBA Eastern Confrence, experts say this is Al’s last season in the league. Let’s see if Horford manages to leave on a positive note. So far, there is no reason to believe that Boston will not be able to reach the NBA playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets

Recall that the Nets reached the playoffs last year, where they lost with a bang to Boston (0:4). This season, the team started extremely unsuccessfully: in the first six matches, they managed to win only one victory. One of the best defenders in the league, Ben Simmons, has not yet entered the season properly and it is not yet clear whether he will be able to play at his level.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are also not shining on the court yet. A lot of people are talking about how Kyrie and Durant are more focused on trading than playing for Brooklyn this season. However, there is no reason to believe that the “networks” will fail the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers

It looks like the "cavalrymen" this season will once again be able to compete for the title. First of all, these hopes are connected with the arrival of Donovan Mitchell in the team.

If Cleveland coach JB Bickerstaff manages to clean up the locker room and get Mitchell and Darius Garland to stop playing individually and focus more on the team, then the Riders will be one of the favorites of the season. And don’t forget about the Cavaliers defense, few in the league can get past Zwan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Philadelphia Sixers

The Sixers have one of the most consistent and balanced rosters in the League. Last season, the team reached the ¼ final stage, the start of the current championship is also developing without unpleasant surprises. The main problem of Philadelphia experts call her coach Doc Rivers, who often makes mistakes in extreme situations.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks finished last season in the quarterfinals. The team lost in a bitter struggle to the future finalist Celtics. The current championship “deer” started with five victories, which allows them to lead the conference standings.

And that’s without Chris Middleton. who is recovering from injury. Milwaukee’s all-star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Drew Holiday could create problems for any League team.