D.C. Attorney General Sues NFL And Washington Commanders Over Alleged Secret Deal

(CTN News) – On Thursday, the Washington, D.C., attorney general sued the Commanders and their owner Dan Snyder. Along with the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell. They allegedly misled the public about the team’s alleged toxic culture.

According to Attorney General Racine, the team and its owner lied to D.C. residents about allegations of toxic culture and sexual harassment. This was done in order to conceal the truth from them and protect their profits.

Racine stated Thursday that the NFL and Goodell conspired with Snyder and the Commanders to mislead the public regarding the investigation and the toxic culture the organization maintained over the years.

Racine asserted that “the commanders and the NFL entered into a secret agreement about the investigation that the public was unaware of,” citing evidence gathered by his office.

Both the House Oversight Committee and the NFL have recently investigated Synder and the Commanders for allegations of sexual harassment and financial misconduct.

In response to a request for comment, neither the NFL nor the Commanders Attorney General responded immediately.

“We are bringing this matter to a civil court of law with a fair process for the defendants so that the public may have a sense of accountability,” Racine asserted on Thursday.

As for the monetary penalties the Commanders, Snyder, NFL and Goodell could face, Racine also noted that under the Consumer Protection Act each violation has a maximum fine of $5,000, which can result in a fine of millions of dollars if it is not rectified.

Additionally, the attorney general has requested a court order that would release the findings of the 10-month investigation into the workplace culture of the commanders.

Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White is leading the NFL’s review. According to the league, White is still conducting her investigation. Racine stated Thursday that he was unaware of the status of White’s investigation.

A number of other investigations have been launched as a result of the investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

After the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission, the Virginia attorney general and Racine opened investigations into the team.

In a report published by ESPN last week, the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia initiated a criminal investigation into the allegations of financial misconduct against the Commanders.

As a result of the deal, the Commanders Attorney General could be valued at as much as $7 billion. A deal involving the NFL would have to be approved by the league’s finance committee, as well as by 24 of the 32 teams.

It has been reported that Amazon founder and multibillionaire Jeff Bezos, as well as rapper and music industry giant Jay-Z, are interested in bidding for the team.

