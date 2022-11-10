Result Of India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Jos Buttler And Alex Hales Dominate In 10-Wicket Win

(CTN News) – After a stunning 10-wicket victory over India on Thursday night (AEDT), England has advanced to the T20 World Cup final.

Hardik Pandya overcame a slow start to take India to 169, but pre-tournament favourites Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were never troubled.

In the Indian vs English T20 World Cup semi-final, the following score was achieved:

There are 6/168 (20) in India

0/170 (16) England

Live updates from the semi-final match between India and England in the T20 World Cup.

Shami continues in the 16th over. Buttler scores two runs over the off-side. With a punishing shot, Hales hits it over the top of cover for a boundary.

After scoring a maximum down the ground, Buttler sends his side through to the final with a 10-wicket victory. After 16 minutes, we have 0/170.

Patel returns for his final over in the 15th over. There were only two runs off it. After 15 minutes, we are 0/156.

The 14th over saw Shami return to the attack. The batsman goes over extra-cover for a boundary, before driving straight down the ground for six runs. Buttler goes aerial again and despite Yadav getting to the ball, he drops it and the ball rolls away for a boundary.

In the history of the T20 World Cup, Hales and Buttler have now broken the all-time record for the largest opening partnership. 0/154 after 14 days.

Pandya continues in the 13th over. However, Buttler adds a few runs of his own before Hales hits over the middle for three runs. England edge closer to the total and the T20 World Cup final as Buttler plays a ramp shot for a boundary.

Hardik drops it short and Buttler pounces, hooking it for a flat six over the leg-side to bring up his half-century. After 13 minutes, the score is 0/140.

Ashwin returns in the 12th over. Hales plays his trademark slog-sweep for another six runs after England score their runs in singles and twos.

Hales slaps the next ball through the offside zone for a goal. As a result of this brilliant batting, India appears to be at a loss for words. After 12 hours, we are 0/123.

Pandya is smashed over the leg-side for six runs from the 11th over. Hales continues to play a dominant role as England pass triple-figures, before taking two smart runs on the leg side. The score is 0/108 after 11 minutes.

In the 10th over, Singh returns to the attack and is smoked through the off-side by Hales for a boundary. A short delivery from Buttler results in a single on the leg-side. At the halfway point, India appears to be in all sorts of trouble. 0/98 after 10 minutes.

INNINGS END

In order to win, England will need 169 runs. There was impressive power hitting from Hardik Pandya (63 off 33) in the final few overs, while Virat Kohli (50 off 40) anchored the innings for another half-century.

While Chris Jordan (3/43) picked up three wickets for England, Adil Rashid (1/20) was arguably the bowler of the match. It promises to be an action-packed race Adelaide Oval.

