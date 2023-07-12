Svitolina Shocks World No. 1 Świątek: Advances To Wimbledon Semifinals With Thrilling Victory

(CTN NEWS) – Unseeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina delivers a stunning upset, defeating world No. 1 Iga Świątek in a captivating Centre Court battle at Wimbledon. With a score of 7-5, 6-7, 6-2, Svitolina secures her spot in the semifinals.

Svitolina’s return to professional tennis came just three months ago after giving birth to her daughter, Skaï Monfils, in October. Ranked No. 76 in the world, she received a wildcard entry to this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Svitolina’s Sensational Journey at SW19: Triumphs Over Grand Slam Champions

Her extraordinary journey at SW19 has seen her triumph over four grand slam champions, including Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, and now Świątek.

This achievement equals her previous best performances in grand slams, matching her semifinal appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2019.

Expressing her elation, Svitolina said in her on-court interview, “I don’t know what is happening right now in my head, but I’m really, really happy that I’ve got this chance to play here again and for playing this great match in a great atmosphere.

It was really an unbelievable feeling for me.”

Acknowledging the challenge of facing Świątek, she praised her opponent’s skills and character. Svitolina also expressed gratitude for Świątek’s support of Ukraine, stating,

“Iga is a great player but also a great person, she was one of the first ones that really helped Ukrainian people and it was a huge help. So for sure, it’s not easy to play against someone that you share a lot of good moments with, and I think for her, it was not easy.”

Svitolina’s inspiring performance at Wimbledon continues to captivate audiences, showcasing her resilience and determination on the court.

Svitolina’s Triumph and Świątek’s Admirable Wimbledon Performance: Quarterfinal Reflections

“I’m incredibly proud of the effort I put in today, and I want to thank all of you for cheering me on throughout the match,” Svitolina expressed her gratitude.

When asked about her immediate plans, Svitolina humorously replied, “The first thing I’m going to do is have a beer,” which elicited enthusiastic cheers from the Centre Court crowd.

Reflecting on her journey in the tournament, Svitolina shared, “If someone had told me at the beginning of the tournament that I would reach the semifinals and defeat the world No. 1, I would have thought they were crazy,” with a laugh.

Świątek, who has shown her support for Ukraine by wearing a yellow and blue ribbon or badge on her hat during matches, was impressed by Svitolina’s precision and power in the third set, acknowledging the Ukrainian’s remarkable performance.

While Świątek may be disappointed to exit the tournament at the quarterfinal stage, her progress this year marks an improvement on her previous best Wimbledon performance, reaching the fourth round in 2021.

With each passing year, she continues to demonstrate greater comfort on the grass, the only surface where she has yet to win a senior title.

In the upcoming semifinal, Svitolina will face the Czech Republic’s Markéta Vondroušová, another unseeded player, who caused an upset by defeating world No. 4 Jessica Pegula earlier in the day.

