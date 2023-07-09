UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez – Timing, Fight Card & UFC 290 Live Streaming Info

(CTN NEWS) – Live from Paradise, Nevada’s T-Mobile Arena, witness the collision between current UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez in an epic unification bout at UFC 290!

With an impressive record of 25-2, Volkanovski steps into the octagon after an astounding 22-fight winning streak.

However, his remarkable run came to an end at UFC 284 when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev.

Prior to that, his only other defeat occurred back in May 2013 against Corey Nelson at an Australian Fighting Championship event.

Rodríguez (15-3) earned the interim championship by defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284. His most recent loss dates back to a UFC Fight Night event in November 2021, where he fell to Max Holloway via unanimous decision.

Now, the question arises—who will emerge from UFC 290 as the undisputed featherweight champion? The answer awaits us.

If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, from the start time to live stream details, here’s your guide on watching UFC 290 live on ESPN+.

When does UFC 290 commence this evening?

Tonight (July 8), UFC 290 kicks off with early preliminary bouts at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on platforms such as ESPN+, ESPN2, and UFC Fight Pass.

Additionally, ESPN and ABC will broadcast preliminary fights starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card, which can be accessed by purchasing through ESPN+, is set to commence at 10:00 p.m. ET.

How to stream UFC 290:

To access the live stream of UFC 290, it is important to note that the event is exclusively available on ESPN+.

If you are not already an ESPN+ subscriber, you will need to sign up for a monthly or annual subscription and then proceed to purchase UFC 290 as a pay-per-view (PPV) event. This applies to non-ESPN+ subscribers.

For existing ESPN+ subscribers, the option to purchase UFC 290 is available at a price of $79.99.

ESPN also provides two additional bundle packages that might be of interest:

UFC 290 Streaming Options:

UFC 290 & The Disney Bundle Trio Basic: This package combines a $12.99/month subscription to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (ad-supported) with UFC 290 ($79.99). It is available for $93.98 plus tax. Alternatively, you have the option to purchase the ad-free version of the Hulu bundle for $19.99/month. UFC 290 & ESPN+ Bundle: For new subscribers, ESPN offers a bundle that includes one UFC pay-per-view event (PPV) and a one-year ESPN+ subscription for $124.98. Another choice is to first acquire an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99/month and then purchase UFC 290 separately for $79.99.