Blazers Match Mavericks’ Offer, Re-Sign Matisse Thybulle To Three-Year Deal

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Matisse Thybulle

(CTN NEWS) –  According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers have decided to match the three-year, $33 million offer sheet signed by Matisse Thybulle with the Dallas Mavericks, ensuring his return for the upcoming season.

Initial reports from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Turner Sports indicated on Wednesday that Matisse Thybulle intended to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks.

Later, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided the financial specifics, highlighting a three-year contract worth $33 million.

Contract Details for Matisse Thybulle’s Re-Signing

Wojnarowski revealed on Thursday that the deal includes an $11.5 million player option for the third year.

Haynes added that the agreement incorporates a 15% trade kicker, and “50% of [Thybulle’s] annual salary must be paid by Oct. 1.”

Since extending a qualifying offer to Matisse Thybulle on June 28, the Blazers possessed the right to match any offer he received from another team during free agency.

Despite having 24 hours to make a decision once Thybulle signed the offer sheet, the Blazers swiftly chose to match it, reportedly reaching the verdict “within an hour,” as mentioned by Wojnarowski.

 

Portland acquired Matisse Thybulle During The February Trade Deadline

As a two-time all-NBA defender, the 26-year-old wing brings valuable experience on both ends of the court, serving as a veteran presence for the Blazers’ young core during the transition away from the Damian Lillard era.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Matisse Thybulle contributed 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 27.7 minutes per game for Portland last season.

He exhibited strong shooting from beyond the arc, making 38.8% of his 3.9 attempts per game. Throughout his career, he has maintained a 33.4% success rate from three-point range.

ADVERTISEMENT


