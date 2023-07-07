Blazers Match Mavericks’ Offer, Re-Sign Matisse Thybulle To Three-Year Deal

Initial reports from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Turner Sports indicated on Wednesday that Matisse Thybulle intended to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks.

Later, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided the financial specifics, highlighting a three-year contract worth $33 million.

The Portland Trail Blazers are matching restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Sheet was signed and received in Portland this morning. pic.twitter.com/5WEqjCO18w — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2023

Contract Details for Matisse Thybulle’s Re-Signing

Wojnarowski revealed on Thursday that the deal includes an $11.5 million player option for the third year.

Haynes added that the agreement incorporates a 15% trade kicker, and “50% of [Thybulle’s] annual salary must be paid by Oct. 1.”

Since extending a qualifying offer to Matisse Thybulle on June 28, the Blazers possessed the right to match any offer he received from another team during free agency.

Despite having 24 hours to make a decision once Thybulle signed the offer sheet, the Blazers swiftly chose to match it, reportedly reaching the verdict “within an hour,” as mentioned by Wojnarowski.

Portland acquired Matisse Thybulle During The February Trade Deadline

As a two-time all-NBA defender, the 26-year-old wing brings valuable experience on both ends of the court, serving as a veteran presence for the Blazers’ young core during the transition away from the Damian Lillard era.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Matisse Thybulle contributed 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 27.7 minutes per game for Portland last season.

He exhibited strong shooting from beyond the arc, making 38.8% of his 3.9 attempts per game. Throughout his career, he has maintained a 33.4% success rate from three-point range.

