(CTN News) – As of this month, the Slovakian captain Marek Hamšík is retiring from international soccer.

“I have been considering it for a long while now, but after 15 years I have decided to close an important and wonderful part of my soccer career, Marek Hamšík wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In 2007, the 34-year-old made his first appearance for his country in a friendly match against Poland. A record of 135 international matches have been played by him for his country and he has scored a record 26 international goals.

Marek Hamšík was Slovak captain in 2010 when Slovakia in their only World Cup appearance at the tournament in South Africa and eliminated defending champion Italy and reached the round of 16.

I had the privilege of serving as the national team’s captain for more than 50 games in my career, Marek Hamšík said.

The Slovak Republic also qualified for the 2016 and 2020 European Championships with Hamšík

“He deserves respect and admiration,” Slovakia’s national coach *tefan Tarkovi* said on the occasion of Marek Hamšík’s retirement. “An era of two famous players has come to an end.”

In terms of club football, Hamsik spent his best years with Napoli between 2007 and 2019. As a result, Marek Hamsik won the Turkish league with Trabzonspor this season.