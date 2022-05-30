Celtics make NBA Finals after Unpredictable Season

MIAMI – For the collection of green-clad players watching, the shot was in the air for very short periods of time. The Celtics had held off a relentless Heat charge for three quarters, reducing a 15-point lead at the end of the first quarter to six by the end of the second quarter, and a 12-point advantage with 3 12 minutes left to just two. It was now with 17 seconds on the clock, Boston was up two, and Jimmy Butler, the latest villain in a long history of them, was pulling up from three.

Jaylen Brown’s voice trailed off as he said, “I was hoping to God.”

Al Horford described the experience as nerve-wracking. “He got a good look at him.”

Yes, he did. Butler’s shot came up short, whether the reason was the 48 minutes he played, his balky knee, or the leprechaun that has been loitering in the Celtics’ locker room since midseason. The ball was rebounded by Horford. Marc Smart made a pair of free throws.

100-96, Boston.

MUST READ: Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics Injury Reports are Finalized