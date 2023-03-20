Connect with us

Sports

In This Photo, Shaquille O'Neal Shows His Hospital Room: What Happened?
Advertisement

Sports

Team USA vs Cuba: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream, Odds, And More

Sports

Gonzaga, Timme Make Sweet 16 With 84-81 Win Over TCU

Sports

IN NEW YORK CITY, KANSAS STATE HEADS FOR ANOTHER BASKETBALL SEASON FUNERAL

Sports sport

Real Madrid Falls to LaLiga Leaders Barcelona 2-1

Sports

With No Drama, Alabama Defeats Maryland 73-51

Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton: Match Thread And How To Watch

Sports

2023 NCAA Tournament Best Bets: UConn vs Lona Predictions, Odds, Start Time

Sports

Hot-Shooting Funk Leads Penn State To First NCAA Win Since 2001

Sports

Asian Blind Football Tournament Kicks off in Thailand this Saturday

Sports

How To Stream MLB Opening Day: A Comprehensive Guide

Sports

Warriors' Road Woes Can't Be Solved By Stephen Curry's 50 Points

Sports

Thailand Negotiates Lower Broadcast Rights Fee with Cambodia for Upcoming SEA Games

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Announces New Format for 2026 World Cup

Sports

Warriors Win 8th Straight At Home Against Suns 123-112

Sports

The NFL Free Agents of 2023: Follow Their Signings As They Happen

Sports

King Charles III to Uphold Royal Racing Tradition

Sports

Bet on Football with 20Bet and Score Big Wins Today!

Sports

World Cup Record-Breaking Win For Mikaela Shiffrin

Sports

A Penalty Miss By Mohamed Salah Leaves Liverpool Stunned By Bournemouth In The Premier League

Sports

In This Photo, Shaquille O’Neal Shows His Hospital Room: What Happened?

Published

5 seconds ago

on

In This Photo, Shaquille O'Neal Shows His Hospital Room: What Happened?

(CTN News) – As a result of Shaquille O’Neal’s stumble on Sunday night, the sports world was concerned about him, but the NBA star is doing well.

Newark native Joe Vernon tweeted a picture on Sunday night of himself on a hospital bed with no context, which prompted responses that left many wondering what was going on with him. He won four NBA titles in a Hall of Fame career. The photo can be found here if you wish to see it.

It’s always a pleasure watching (TNT studio host Ernie Johnson) and (TNT studio analyst Candace Parker) on TNT. Miss you all,” added Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter.

“Is everything all right big man?” he asked, joining the chorus of tweets sending well wishes to Shaquille O’Neal from the NBA’s former center Roy Hibbert.

There is, thankfully, a positive answer to the question.

Johnson revealed Sunday that Shaquille O’Neal had recently undergone hip replacement surgery while working in the Turner studio during NCAA Tournament coverage. Considering that the same photo had been tweeted earlier in the week, it is most likely that the procedure took place before Sunday’s event.

In October, when Warner Bros. acquired Shaquille O’Neal,

A contract extension has been signed by Shaquille O’Neal with Turner Sports. A new agreement was reached by Discovery Sports today with the four athletes from TNT’s Inside the NBA studio show – Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and O’Neal – to ensure that they remain together for years to come.

The Godfather and Kenneth deserve my congratulations … could I be overlooking someone else? Awful Announcing reported at the time that Shaquille O’Neal said that. Just joking, Charles…

I love you the way you are. In the long run, as long as I ask, “Are you note ntertained?? How do you feel about this?” and the answer is “Yes,” then we’ll keep this going as long as it’s fun to watch.”

SEE ALSO:

Pakistan’s Notoriously Corrupt Police File Charges Against Imran Khan and 17 Aides

First Case Of Poliovirus Detected in Pakistan in 2023

Arkansas Capitol To Display Anti-Abortion Monument Under New Law
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins