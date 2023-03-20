Connect with us

News

First Case Of Poliovirus Detected in Pakistan in 2023
Advertisement

News

Heavy Rain and Hail Storms Cause Damage to Hundreds of Houses in Chiang Mai

News Tech

1995 Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Mario Molina Honored by Google Doodle

News Northern Thailand

[VIDEO] Freak Hail Storm Damages 570 Homes in Chiang Mai, Thailand

News

Thai Cabinet Approves 7.7bn Baht Project for Low-Income Families Affected by Rail Transit Expansion

News

Thailand PM Seeks Parliament Dissolution Ahead of the Election

News

UK Ends Covid Test Requirement for Travellers from China

News

Ecuador Earthquake Kills 12 And Damages a Wide Area

News Crime

Police Arrest 3 Chinese Gangsters for Kidnapping and Extortion

News News Asia World News

Police in Pakistan Storm Home of Imran Khan, 61 Arrested

Entertainment News

Google Search For “Lance Reddick Cause of Death” Hits 2 Million

News Northern Thailand

Foreigner Drinking Beer at Chiang Mai Temple Sparks Heated Debate

News

On Tuesday, Trump Says He'll Be Arrested In a New York Criminal Case

News Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Gets Cold Welcome in Chiang Mai Province

News

US Pledges $171 Million in Aid for Venezuelans Impacted by Crisis

News Health

Scientists Produced Baby Mice From Two Guys For The 1st Time

News News Asia

China Push for Peace in Ukraine as Biden Screams War Crimes

News

Open-AI Launches GPT-4, an AI Bot Capable of Drug Discovery

News

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Over War Crimes Against Ukrainian Children

News News Asia

Factories in China Exposed for Making Fake Thai Jasmine Rice

News

First Case Of Poliovirus Detected in Pakistan in 2023

Published

9 seconds ago

on

First Case Of Poliovirus Detected in Pakistan in 2023

(CTN News) – A three-year-old kid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) tested positive for the poliovirus, marking the first paralyzing disease in Pakistan in 2023.

Health officials verified that the small kid, a native of Ghora Bakka Khel in Bannu, had tested positive for the virus.

The young boy’s legs are both damaged by the paralyzing condition. The authorities have stated that the sufferer and his family have never left the country.

Pakistan government renews commitment to eradicating poliovirus

An environmental sample in Lahore yielded Pakistan’s first discovery of wild poliovirus in 2023, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel revealed on January 24.

However, the virus has been found in sewage water regularly. The Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH) reported that the poliovirus discovered in Gulshan-e-sample Ravi’s had ties to the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan dating back to November.

In the meantime, Patel has stated that “the two countries are unified in the fight against the virus and are working together to eradicate” the debilitating illness.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to eliminate the disease nationwide.

Vaccination critical in stopping the spread of poliovirus urges minister

He also noted that while it was concerning that the virus had been isolated, it was quite encouraging that it had been discovered so quickly.

To paralyze children with polio, “this timely discovery of the virus in the environment was vital.”

The minister remarked, “The only way to stop the virus is to vaccinate all children under five.”

This statement emphasizes the importance of timely vaccinations. Parents and guardians in Lahore, Pakistan, should take special care to have their children vaccinated during the February round.

Related CTN News:

Bad Breath Test: 8 Tips To Combat It

Pfizer’s Covid Drug Paxlovid Not Easy To Get In China

Colorectal Cancer Caused By Processed Meat?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins