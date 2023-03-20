Team USA vs Cuba: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream, Odds, And More

(CTN News) – On Sunday, Team USA will compete for the chance to advance to the finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic when they square off against Cuba at Miami’s Loan Depot Park in a game that will be broadcast nationally.

This is the defending champion team of the World Boxing Championship, and the American team beat Venezuela in the quarterfinals on Saturday night. After defeating Australia in the quarterfinals, Cuba reached the semifinals of the World Cup.

On Sunday night, the winner of the match between Brazil and Chile will go into a face-off with the winner of the match between Japan and Mexico on Monday night.

The championship game will then be held on Tuesday night and will be televised live on ESPN. Here is a link where you can view all of the tournament’s schedules, which you can access by clicking here.

Now let’s take a closer look at how you can watch the USA-Cuba match on the internet.

How to watch the USA vs. Cuba game

On Sunday, March 19, we will host a live event at 7 p.m. East Coast Time.

LoanDepot Park is located in Miami, Florida.

Watch FS1 live by signing up for fuboTV (free trial)

(via Caesars Sportsbook) USA -450, Cuba +340; Over/Under: 10

Roenis Elias (CUB) vs. Adam Wainwright (USA) Starting pitchers

Follow along with live updates

Watch out for the following players

Cuba’s roster includes several MLB players, including third baseman Yoán Moncada (the team’s leading OPS player) and outfielder Luis Robert.

A member of the Athletics organization, Miguel Romero, has led the pitching staff. His four appearances thus far have resulted in eight scoreless innings, in which he has struck out 12 and walked none.

In contrast, Team USA consists of the cream of the crop of MLB position players. The list includes Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado, among a number of others.

There is, of course, a long list of highly talented batsmen, including J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Tim Anderson, as well as any number of other highly talented batsmen that one could think of.

Among Team USA’s nine hitters with double-digit at-bats, Trout holds the position of the leading OPS with a 1.147 mark.

Detailed prediction

There is no doubt that we give the Americans the advantage on paper. Despite the fact that their performance has been uneven at times during the past few weeks of this tournament, our concerns do arise with Wainwright’s struggles this spring.

In spite of this, this lineup should be able to do enough damage against the creative team of Elias and crew to once again make it through to the finals.

