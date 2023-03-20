Arkansas Capitol To Display Anti-Abortion Monument Under New Law

(CTN NEWS) – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders had signed legislation allowing a monument near the state Capitol to commemorate the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before Roe v. Wade was overruled by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Sanders’s office announced Friday night that the Republican governor had signed legislation authorizing the establishment of a privately funded “monument to the unborn” on Capitol grounds.

The bill, approved by lawmakers last week, calls for the secretary of state to approve and coordinate the monument’s placement.

It also requires the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission to oversee the artist selection and monument design, with input from anti-abortion groups.

Abortion Ban In U.S.

When the United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Arkansas’s law prohibiting nearly all abortions went into effect last year.

The ban in Arkansas only allows abortions to save the mother’s life in a medical emergency.

Tennessee lawmakers approved legislation in 2018 allowing a similar privately funded monument on the state Capitol’s grounds. The monument is not yet in place.

Arkansas’ proposal was met with opposition from ban Republicans who said it was counterproductive and Democrats who said it was divisive.

A sculpture of the nine Black students who integrated Little Rock Central High School is also on the state Capitol grounds. In 2018, a Ten Commandments monument was erected on Capitol Hill.

