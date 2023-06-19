Maxi Verstappen Wins The Canadian Grand Prix As Red Bull’s 100th Victory

(CTN News) – Maxi Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for the most career victories on Sunday, as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance at the Canadian Grand Prix and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race.

This is Maxi Verstappen’s sixth victory of the season – his fourth consecutive victory – and Red Bull remains undefeated on the season (8 for 8).

Two-time reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi achieved his 41st career victory, tying him with Ayrton Senna for fifth place overall.

With 103 wins, Lewis Hamilton holds the all-time record, but the seven-time champion predicted that Verstappen would surpass it.

Christian Horner, Red Bull’s principal, radioed Maxi Verstappen,

I am pleased to announce that this is the 100th anniversary of our team. I would like to congratulate you on reaching this milestone. Sincere congratulations on your success.”

Rain throughout the weekend scrambled the competition at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and Hamilton and the rest of the field hoped to challenge Verstappen.

Alonso thought he had a chance, and his chances improved after Nico Hulkenberg received a qualifying penalty, moving him to the front row next to Maxi Verstappen.

Even so, Hamilton was able to secure second place after getting an early jump on Alonso, starting alongside Mercedes teammate George Russell on the second row. In Montreal, Verstappen still easily pulled away from both of them on the first dry day of the weekend.

Yes, of course. As a result of Maxi Verstappen dominance this year, he has typically won races by more than 20 seconds. As Alonso himself stated following Saturday’s qualifying, the only way to even pressure Verstappen was to be “two seconds behind them. Not 20 seconds behind them.”

It was not an overwhelming Red Bull victory; Sergio Perez, who hoped to “reset” his season in Canada, finished sixth.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished third for his second consecutive podium, followed by Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

The seventh place finisher was Alex Albon of Williams, followed by Esteban Ocon of Alpine.

It was Lando Norris, who received a five-second penalty for unsportsmanlike behavior earlier in the race, who engaged in a frantic last-lap battle that delighted the fans who had sat through an otherwise predictable parade by Maxi Verstappen.

During the race, Norris of McLaren complained that the Alpine’s rear wing was flapping and was a risk to him as the trailing vehicle.

A wheel-to-wheel battle occurred between Norris and Ocon on the final lap, where Norris was forced to abandon the game of chicken. As a result, Norris fell from ninth to thirteenth place.

Lance Stroll finished ninth for Aston Martin, a disappointment for the only Canadian in the field. It was expected that both of Lawrence Stroll’s cars would place on the podium since his father owns an Aston Martin.

