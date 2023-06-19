Connect with us

Sports

Cardinals' David Freese Declines To Be Inducted Into Their Hall Of Fame
Advertisement

Sports

AEW Collision Live Stream: Where To Watch On Different Platforms [+Pricing]

News Sports

ONE Championship Referee "Pao Pom" Found Dead in Bangkok

Sports

Michael Jordan Set to Sell Majority Stake in Charlotte Hornets for $3 Billion

Sports

Concacaf Nations League: USA vs Mexico - Starting Lineup, Odds & How To Watch Online

Sports

Recommendations for Doing Sports in Extreme Weather

Sports

How To Maximize Wins In Football Betting

Sports

The US Open Is Ready To Begin, But There Are Still Some Questions About The LACC Course

Sports

Lionel Messi Confirms Retirement from International Football After Qatar 2022 Triumph

Sports

In Vegas, The Golden Knights Won The NHL Championship.

Sports

The future of Christian Pulisic: 5 Options for the Leader of the American team

Sports

5 Clubs For The New Star Of The US National Football Team

Sports

Who will be the 2023 Australian Ice Hockey Champions: Preview

Sports

A Denver Nuggets Team Has Won The NBA Finals For The First Time

Sports News News Asia

India Tour Of West Indies 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads And Match Time Table

Sports News

2023 U.S. Open: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Streaming Schedule & Tee Times

Sports

UFC 290 Official PPV Lineup Revealed: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodríguez

Sports

Novak Djokovic Wins French Open Earning 23rd Grand Slam Title

Sports

Djokovic on Course for Calendar Grand Slam

Sports

Manchester City Win the Champions League Title, Beating Inter Milan 1-0 in tense Istanbul Final

Sports

Cardinals’ David Freese Declines To Be Inducted Into Their Hall Of Fame

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Cardinals' David Freese Declines To Be Inducted Into Their Hall Of Fame

(CTN News) – Induction to the Cardinals Hall of Fame has been declined by postseason hero David Freese.

Almost three months after fans elected David Freese for the prestigious honor, the Cardinals announced Saturday that he has withdrawn his candidacy.

“I have thought deeply about this, humbly, even before voting began. It means a great deal to me to be recognized for my contributions to bringing great memories to the city I grew up in, including the 11th championship…

This weighs heavily on me as I look back at my tenure. I am grateful to the Cardinals and to the entire city that have always supported me.

Having been a member of such an amazing organization and fan base is something I will never forget. Thanks to those who voted, I’m especially sorry. This decision has been made more difficult for many people because of Cardinal Nation.

I understand how people might feel about my decision, and I feel strongly about it. That makes sense to me. I will wear it.  Thanks for always being there for me, and I’m excited to be around the Cardinals.”

David Freese plans to stay active in team alumni activities.

We respect David Freese’s decision not to be inducted into our Hall of Fame, but we look forward to celebrating his great career in other ways.” Busch Stadium in St. Louis is always pleased to welcome David Freese.”

A fan vote selected Freese over Joaquin And’jar, Steve Carlton, Matt Morris, and Edgar Renteria for induction into the Hall of Fame. In August, the team planned to honor Freese along with José Oquendo and Max Lanier.

A nominee must have played three seasons for the Cardinals and be retired from Major League Baseball for at least three years in order to be eligible to vote. Just before 2020’s pandemic-shortened COVID-19 season, Freese retired after three years of playing.

Freese hit .286 with 44 home runs and 237 RBI in five seasons with the Cardinals, earning one All-Star nomination. In 2011, Freese earned his claim to fame during the 2011 World Series against the Texas Rangers.

In that game, Freese delivered an opposite-field, game-tying triple down to the final strike. In extra time, the Cardinals tied the game once again.

To cap an improbable comeback, Freese crushed a walk-off home run to deep center in the 11th inning. One night later, the Cardinals won their 11th World Series title.

Recently, Freese has spoken out about her struggles with depression, anxiety, and alcoholism. As he told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale in 2017, he felt overwhelmed by the World Series spotlight in some aspects of his life. He also gained a new perspective on life beyond baseball and began a journey to find a more balanced lifestyle.

After playing for the Cardinals, David Freese spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Jim Edmonds, a perennial Gold Glove outfielder, was traded to the Cardinals in 2007 for Freese.

On Saturday, St. Louis Cardinals fans reacted to the decision in a variety of ways:

I thought he had some tremendous years, especially during the 2011 playoff run. During that, he hit some extraordinary balls. Dana Pogemiller said, “I wish he would change his mind and accept.”.

“I believe he deserves to be included, and I understand. Being a humble individual, I can understand why he might feel inadequate. “Without him, there would not have been a 2011 World Series Championship,” stated Zac Pogemiller.

SEE ALSO:

AEW Collision Live Stream: Where To Watch On Different Platforms [+Pricing]

ONE Championship Referee “Pao Pom” Found Dead in Bangkok

Michael Jordan Set to Sell Majority Stake in Charlotte Hornets for $3 Billion
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs