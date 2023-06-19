Cardinals’ David Freese Declines To Be Inducted Into Their Hall Of Fame

(CTN News) – Induction to the Cardinals Hall of Fame has been declined by postseason hero David Freese.

Almost three months after fans elected David Freese for the prestigious honor, the Cardinals announced Saturday that he has withdrawn his candidacy.

“I have thought deeply about this, humbly, even before voting began. It means a great deal to me to be recognized for my contributions to bringing great memories to the city I grew up in, including the 11th championship…

This weighs heavily on me as I look back at my tenure. I am grateful to the Cardinals and to the entire city that have always supported me.

Having been a member of such an amazing organization and fan base is something I will never forget. Thanks to those who voted, I’m especially sorry. This decision has been made more difficult for many people because of Cardinal Nation.

I understand how people might feel about my decision, and I feel strongly about it. That makes sense to me. I will wear it. Thanks for always being there for me, and I’m excited to be around the Cardinals.”

David Freese plans to stay active in team alumni activities.

We respect David Freese’s decision not to be inducted into our Hall of Fame, but we look forward to celebrating his great career in other ways.” Busch Stadium in St. Louis is always pleased to welcome David Freese.”

A fan vote selected Freese over Joaquin And’jar, Steve Carlton, Matt Morris, and Edgar Renteria for induction into the Hall of Fame. In August, the team planned to honor Freese along with José Oquendo and Max Lanier.

A nominee must have played three seasons for the Cardinals and be retired from Major League Baseball for at least three years in order to be eligible to vote. Just before 2020’s pandemic-shortened COVID-19 season, Freese retired after three years of playing.

Freese hit .286 with 44 home runs and 237 RBI in five seasons with the Cardinals, earning one All-Star nomination. In 2011, Freese earned his claim to fame during the 2011 World Series against the Texas Rangers.

In that game, Freese delivered an opposite-field, game-tying triple down to the final strike. In extra time, the Cardinals tied the game once again.

To cap an improbable comeback, Freese crushed a walk-off home run to deep center in the 11th inning. One night later, the Cardinals won their 11th World Series title.

Recently, Freese has spoken out about her struggles with depression, anxiety, and alcoholism. As he told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale in 2017, he felt overwhelmed by the World Series spotlight in some aspects of his life. He also gained a new perspective on life beyond baseball and began a journey to find a more balanced lifestyle.

After playing for the Cardinals, David Freese spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Jim Edmonds, a perennial Gold Glove outfielder, was traded to the Cardinals in 2007 for Freese.

On Saturday, St. Louis Cardinals fans reacted to the decision in a variety of ways:

I thought he had some tremendous years, especially during the 2011 playoff run. During that, he hit some extraordinary balls. Dana Pogemiller said, “I wish he would change his mind and accept.”.

“I believe he deserves to be included, and I understand. Being a humble individual, I can understand why he might feel inadequate. “Without him, there would not have been a 2011 World Series Championship,” stated Zac Pogemiller.

