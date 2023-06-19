WWE Live Event Sees Bobby Lashley Return To Action

Connect with us

11 seconds ago

(CTN News) – Since he was drafted to “WWE SmackDown,” “The All Mighty” has not been seen much on WWE television.

He last competed on the May 12 edition of “SmackDown” when he lost a semi-final match against AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship semi-finals in front of the crowd.

There have not been any appearances of Lashley on television since the loss and no house shows have been scheduled as a result.

Lashley was back in action at a WWE house show on Saturday.

In the years since he has been drafted over to “WWE SmackDown”, “The All Mighty” hasn’t been featured on WWE television nearly as much as he should be.

He last competed in a match on the May 12 edition of “SmackDown” when he lost to AJ Styles in a quarterfinal match for the World Heavyweight Championship. There have not been any television appearances or house shows by Lashley since the loss.

As of June 17, however, all that changed when Lashley returned to the ring during a WWE Supershow in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A first-time encounter between Lashley and Karrion Kross was the third bout on the card and Lashley won the match against Kross. Since Lashley has not been in contact with the team for over a month now, we don’t know what the reason is for his absence.

Since the beginning of 2023, the former WWE Champion has had an ups and downs. The first thing he did was to challenge Austin Theory once again for the United States Championship in order to qualify to participate in the annual Royal Rumble match.

The rivalry between Lashley and Brock Lesnar was renewed that night, which paved the way for a rematch between the two at WWE Elimination Chamber in a couple of weeks.

In the end, Lashley emerged as the winner by disqualification, which appeared to be all set to set up his match with Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 39.

Wyatt has unfortunately been removed from the storylines of the biggest event of the year due to a reported health issue, which leaves Lashley with no opponent for the biggest event of the year.

It ended up being him who won the battle royal in honour of Andre the Giant just 24 hours before WrestleMania took place.

As a result of Lashley’s appearances on ‘WWE Raw’ in April, it was likely that he would challenge for the U.S. title again at WWE Backlash as part of a triple threat match with Theory and Bronson Reed.

