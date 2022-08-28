Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Haaland Scores A Hat Trick To Seal Comeback Victory

(CTN News) – Manchester City vs Crystal Palace; A hat trick from Erling Haaland secured Manchester City’s impressive comeback win against Crystal Palace 4-2 as the reigning champions fought back from 2-0 down.

As Palace scored with their first two chances in the first half, a John Stones own goal and a Joachim Andersen header stunned the Etihad Stadium.

The second half saw City come roaring back as Bernardo Silva pulled a goal back and Erling Haaland followed with a hat trick. Clearly, he is a vital member of his new team.

City have now accumulated 10 points from a possible 12, with Palace on 4 points, while they remain unbeaten and have 10 points from a possible 12.

Learnings From Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace:

The City team has been sloppy defensively: they conceded two goals against Palace on Saturday and three against Newcastle last weekend. Probably after the game, Pep Guardiola will focus on cutting out his mistakes.

Even though Palace didn’t have a lot of the ball, scoring from their first (and only) two chances isn’t good enough defensively from the reigning champs since crosses into the box caused unnecessary chaos.

With a header and tap in, and with a powerful turn and finish, Peak Haaland drags City to victory. Manchester City signed Erling Haaland because of this peak Erling Haaland performance. He answered that bat call with the minimum amount of fuss just when City needed their new star striker to stand tall.

He bullied Palace like a honey monster and made the Etihad Stadium seem like his backyard. In the past, Haaland might have drawn this game with City’s slick teammates, but he did all of this with their help.

Having Haaland’s clinical edge is something they haven’t had since Sergio Aguero left, giving them an even bigger boost in their pursuit of the title.

When Palace had Wilfried Zaha fit and available, this game could have had a very different outcome. The Palace team had a difficult time keeping the ball, and they were constantly under pressure.

City scored in the 53rd minute, but had Zaha been around they would have surely found him up top and he would have taken the pressure off.

Stars of the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland: A brilliant hat trick in which he showed exactly how versatile he is when it comes to scoring goals. It was his first of many trebles in a City shirt.

De Bruyne: was relentless in the second half and encouraged his teammates to pour forward.

How to watch:

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Related CTN News:

Danka Kovinic Will Face Serena Williams In The U.S. Open 1st Round

Shaquem Griffin, A Linebacker In The National Football League, Announced His Retirement