Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Raheem Sterling Scores Two Goals For The 10-Tan Blues

(CTN News) – Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Despite a host of injuries throughout the match, Chelsea were still able to win 2-1 away to Leicester City thanks to Raheem Sterling’s brace.

Harvey Barnes’ second-half goal proved to be only a consolation for the Foxes, despite playing an hour with a man-advantage thanks to Conor Gallagher’s dismissal.

Thomas Tuchel was already out with a one-game suspension, so Gallagher’s removal made things even more difficult when he was given his marching orders before the half hour mark.

Paul Tierney wrote Gallagher’s name down after he tripped Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and chopped down Barnes moments later, breaking up Leicester’s counterattack.

Until Gallagher was sent off on 29 minutes, Chelsea were much the better side, and Loftus-Cheek should have turned Sterling’s cross into his own goal, but Danny Ward saved brilliantly.

Soon after Loftus-Cheek thought he’d won the Blues a penalty following a collusion with Youri Tielemans, but a VAR check ruled it out because Kai Havertz was offside.

Jamie Vardy and Timothy Castagne both had big chances late on with the former dragging his effort wide and Edouard Mendy saving Castagne with a big save on the stroke of half-time.

In the second half, Sterling finally made the breakthrough. 63 minutes into the game, he curled in a lobbed effort from the edge of the box. Following a pinpoint cross from Reece James, he tapped in at the back post.

The fightback was led by Barnes and Vardy, who combined to get his team back on track. At the near post, he managed to beat Mendy with a low shot. Even though Ayoze Perez also hit the bar late in the game, Chelsea held firm to clinch all three points.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Conor Gallagher’s red card

In the entire league last year, Chelsea was only sent off once. They’ve already doubled that in just four games. Having lost 3-0 to Leeds last weekend, Kalidou Koulibaly received his marching orders, and Gallagher was the fall guy this afternoon.

He picked up a booking on loan last season but did not receive a red card due to his tenacious work ethic and tough tackling style. The 22-year-old’s eagerness to prove he can succeed in Chelsea’s midfield backfired today.

This message was loud and clear, and thankfully they were not punished today. Tuchel will want to prevent key players from missing games by dealing with red cards early on. Despite saying his team must cut out “unnecessary” dismissals, Chelsea’s manager may want to wait until he returns from his own suspension before lecturing them.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City: It’s up and running for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, The England international has struggled to find his feet in west London, despite scoring six goals in four league matches for Sterling’s former employers Manchester City.

When given the responsibility of leading Chelsea’s line with his two teammates offering little threat against the Foxes, the former City star proved just what he’s capable of today. Playing down the middle of a front three with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz doesn’t seem to have clicked.

It took Sterling just a couple of neat touches in the second half to produce a moment of quality as he carved out an inch of space on the left side of the box and curled one over Ward into the top-right corner. But just as capable as he is of producing wonder strikes like that,

He’s also the player you want running into the box to tap home from close range. That’s exactly what he did as he timed his run to the back post to meet James’ cross and give the Blues some much-needed breathing space.

