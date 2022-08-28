Terrence Williams Pleads Guilty to Defrauding the League’s Health Plan

(CTN News) – In the wake of Terrence Williams’ plea to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and identity theft against the NBA’s health plan, authorities have announced that Williams has pleaded guilty to the charges.

On Friday, Williams, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan. His sentencing is scheduled for January, and he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge and a mandatory minimum of two years for the identity theft charge.

The scheme consisted of fraudulent medical and dental reimbursement claims and paperwork submitted to the league’s plan by Williams.

An indictment was filed against him and 17 other former players in October 2021, and authorities said at least $5 million in false claims were submitted.

According to Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Terrence Williams ran the scheme and recruited others to participate, providing them with fake documentation.

Williams has allegedly been paid $300,000 as a kickback by the others, according to the allegations that have been made by the others.

When other people balked, Williams pretended to be them and threatened them in an attempt to get their cooperation by posing as them.

It was reported earlier this year that the former player had threatened a witness while on pretrial release. A judge remanded him into custody earlier this year.

The plea agreement stipulates that Williams will make restitution to the plan to the tune of $2.5 million and forfeit more than $650,000 as part of his punishment.

