Broncos Trade Jerry Jeudy To Browns For 2024 Fifth- And Sixth-Round Picks

(CTN News) – It has been reported that the Denver Broncos are trading star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the Nos. 135 (fifth-round) and 202 (sixth-round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

It is not possible to make any trades official before the start of the new league year on March 13.

As a result of the move, the Broncos will have two late-round Jerry Jeudy draft picks in this year’s draft, as they only held six selections in this year’s draft, two in the first two rounds. Additionally, it saves Denver $12.987 million in 2024 salary cap space, which can be used elsewhere once free agency begins next week, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Jerry Jeudy could be another weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson to go along with Amari Cooper. He can be acquired for minimal draft capital, as Cooper was when traded to Cleveland two years ago.

Denver picked him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he caught 211 passes for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns during his four years with the Broncos. Even so, he failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark in 2023 on only 758 yards and two touchdown catches.

It was rumored that Jerry Jeudy was on the trade block last year due to his middling performance compared to other wide receivers in the same draft class. The Broncos selected his fifth-year option last offseason and retained him throughout the season, but it appears they have decided now is the right time to move on from the 24-year-old wide receiver as they revamp their offense.

On Monday, the Broncos announced that they had informed quarterback Russell Wilson of their intention to release him at the start of the season.

With Jerry Jeudy’s departure, other Broncos wide receivers will be given greater opportunities to make an impact, including Marvin Mims Jr. Coach Sean Payton suggested the 2023 draft pick would show more potential in his second season, and he will now have a greater role to play beside Courtland Sutton after recording 22 receptions for 377 yards as a rookie.

The new team gives Jerry Jeudy the opportunity for a fresh start as he enters the final year of his rookie contract before he is eligible to enter free agency.

