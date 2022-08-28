Liverpool vs Bournemouth Streaming And How To Watch Online, Lineups

(CTN News) – Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Following draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, Liverpool lost 2-1 to Manchester United to start the 2022/23 season. As a result, it was the club’s worst start to a Premier League season ever.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: This will be Jurgen Klopp’s first win against Bournemouth.

On the opening day of the season, the newly promoted side beat Aston Villa. Man City and Arsenal have since defeated them comprehensively. In Tuesday’s Carabao Cup, Scott Parker’s team also needed penalties to beat Norwich. The Cherries have 24 hours less recovery time than their opponents, making a difficult task even harder.

A number of key players for the Reds are injured, including Diogo Jota, Thiago, Naby Keita and Joel Matip. Despite being sent off against Crystal Palace, Darwin Nunez still has two games to serve of his three-match suspension.

There are ten Liverpool players on the pitch: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Diaz, and Firmino.

The Bournemouth starting lineup is Travers, A Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Christie, Lerma, Tavernier, Cook, Anthony, Moore.

Live stream Liverpool vs Bournemouth to find out who wins.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

There will be many different channels showing the live stream of Liverpool vs Bournemouth around the world, but what if you’re not in your country and want to watch it?

