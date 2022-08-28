Southampton vs Manchester United: Red Devils Make It Two Wins In A Row

(CTN News) – Southampton vs Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes completed a wonderful team move that allowed Manchester United to beat Southampton at St Mary’s thanks to a wonderful team move.

After seven successive defeats away from home, United were pushed all the way by Southampton but Erik ten Hag’s team were able to secure back-to-back wins thanks largely to the grit they showed in both games.

The lessons we learned from Southampton vs Manchester United

This was far from pretty, but United did the basics well, just like they did against Liverpool. That one bit of quality from Bruno Fernandes in the final third won them the game. After they were 0 up, they simply sat back and absorbed pressure to secure their first away win in over six months.

All three players played well, and David de Gea made a big save when it was needed. I once heard an old saying that said: ‘Winning through ugliness is better than drawing pretty.’

McTominay was lucky not to receive a handball call in the second half when he battled with Che Adams in the box. Somehow VAR looked at the incident, but no penalty kick was given.

So United can consider themselves very lucky not to have conceded one. If McTominay decides to move away from soccer, he could make a decent volleyball player.

Southampton’s new young signings are showing early promise: From Gavin Bazunu (20) to Romeo Lavia (18) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (20), it looks like Southampton’s youngsters are doing fine.

Early in the season, Southampton’s talent level looks higher than last season. They played with no fear. To give them more cutting edge in the final third, they need to find a talented young striker.

Key Storylines of Southampton vs Manchester United

Southampton vs Manchester United: Against Leicester last weekend, Saints fielded their youngest starting lineup in the Premier League. They fought back from a goal down to win at Leicester after trailing 2-0 to Leeds in week 2.

Che Adams has scored four goals in his last two games (two against Leicester and two at Cambridge United in the League Cup), and if he can maintain this form, Saints may be able to push for a midtable finish. United had Saints’ number in recent meetings, drawing at home and away.

The emphatic win against Liverpool will boost United’s morale. In order to follow up their derby victory against Southampton and Leicester, Erik ten Hag knows they need to remain consistent.

The big storyline before they face Arsenal on Sept. 4 is who will start up top for United? Once again, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start on the bench with Anthony Martial likely to start up front along with Marcus Rashford on the left and Jadon Sancho on the right.

Against Liverpool, United looked so much better with a fluid, mobile front three. As the Saints sit back and absorb pressure, this game will be different. The $82 million signing from Real Madrid of Casemiro will also make his United debut.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

