Connect with us

Sports

Southampton vs Manchester United: Red Devils Make It Two Wins In A Row
Advertisement

Sports

Aubameyang Leaves A Hint About Barcelona's Future After Being Substituted Man City Draw

Sports

Tyrion Smith Has An Avulsion Fracture of His Knee. Reports Say He'll Return in December

Sports

Danka Kovinic Will Face Serena Williams In The U.S. Open 1st Round

Sports

Shaquem Griffin, A Linebacker In The National Football League, Announced His Retirement

Sports

Len Dawson, Former Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Passes Away At 87

Sports

Len Dawson: Kansas City Chiefs legend Dawson dies at 87

Sports

What Will it Take for the Miami Heat to Be NBA Champions Next Season?

Sports

BG Pathum United Thrashed By Urawa Reds 4-0 at Champions League Quarter-Finals

Sports

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Rashford Kicks Off Erik Ten Hag Era Against Listless Reds 2-1

Sports

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Isaiah Moss Has Made The Most Of His Opportunity

Sports

Manchester United Set Their Standard With Liverpool Win

Sports

Top 10 Websites to Live Stream Football Online

Sports

Browns Rookie Leaves The Field At The End Of Second Preseason Game

News Video Sports

Real Madrid to 4-1 Win Over Celta Vigo "Highlights"

Sports

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Zaha Leads Eagles Past Slumping Villans

Sports

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal Score: Gunners On Top On Odegaard, Saliba Goals

Sports

Tottenham vs. Wolves Results, Highlights: Harry Kane Breaks Sergio Aguero's Premier League record

Sports

Manchester United Fans Riled Over "Purchase Tweet" From Elon Musk

Sports

Manti Te'o Hopes To Be An Inspiration Even After Being A Victim Of A Catfishing Hoax

Sports

Southampton vs Manchester United: Red Devils Make It Two Wins In A Row

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

44 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Southampton vs Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes completed a wonderful team move that allowed Manchester United to beat Southampton at St Mary’s thanks to a wonderful team move.

After seven successive defeats away from home, United were pushed all the way by Southampton but Erik ten Hag’s team were able to secure back-to-back wins thanks largely to the grit they showed in both games.

The lessons we learned from Southampton vs Manchester United

This was far from pretty, but United did the basics well, just like they did against Liverpool. That one bit of quality from Bruno Fernandes in the final third won them the game. After they were 0 up, they simply sat back and absorbed pressure to secure their first away win in over six months.

All three players played well, and David de Gea made a big save when it was needed. I once heard an old saying that said: ‘Winning through ugliness is better than drawing pretty.’

McTominay was lucky not to receive a handball call in the second half when he battled with Che Adams in the box. Somehow VAR looked at the incident, but no penalty kick was given.

So United can consider themselves very lucky not to have conceded one. If McTominay decides to move away from soccer, he could make a decent volleyball player.

Southampton’s new young signings are showing early promise: From Gavin Bazunu (20) to Romeo Lavia (18) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (20), it looks like Southampton’s youngsters are doing fine.

Early in the season, Southampton’s talent level looks higher than last season. They played with no fear. To give them more cutting edge in the final third, they need to find a talented young striker.

Key Storylines of Southampton vs Manchester United

Southampton vs Manchester United: Against Leicester last weekend, Saints fielded their youngest starting lineup in the Premier League. They fought back from a goal down to win at Leicester after trailing 2-0 to Leeds in week 2.

Che Adams has scored four goals in his last two games (two against Leicester and two at Cambridge United in the League Cup), and if he can maintain this form, Saints may be able to push for a midtable finish. United had Saints’ number in recent meetings, drawing at home and away.

The emphatic win against Liverpool will boost United’s morale. In order to follow up their derby victory against Southampton and Leicester, Erik ten Hag knows they need to remain consistent.

The big storyline before they face Arsenal on Sept. 4 is who will start up top for United? Once again, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start on the bench with Anthony Martial likely to start up front along with Marcus Rashford on the left and Jadon Sancho on the right.

Against Liverpool, United looked so much better with a fluid, mobile front three. As the Saints sit back and absorb pressure, this game will be different. The $82 million signing from Real Madrid of Casemiro will also make his United debut.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Related CTN News:

Danka Kovinic Will Face Serena Williams In The U.S. Open 1st Round

Shaquem Griffin, A Linebacker In The National Football League, Announced His Retirement

Len Dawson: Kansas City Chiefs legend Dawson dies at 87
Related Topics:
Continue Reading