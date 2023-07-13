Leeds United vs Manchester United Lineups, Starting 11s, And Team News

(CTN News) – Preseason preparations for Manchester United’s 2023/24 Premier League campaign begin on July 12 against Leeds United in Oslo.

As Erik ten Hag assesses his squad options in the coming weeks, the Red Devils will compete in eight preseason fixtures before returning to the Premier League.

He is expected to be busy in the summer transfer window, with England star Mason Mount already arriving at Old Trafford and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana emerging as a possible replacement for David de Gea.

Lineups for Manchester Leeds United game against Leeds

A combination of established stars and emerging young talent will be the focus of Dutch coach Ten Hag’s preseason plans, with the Dutch coach prepared to give academy players a chance to shine in preseason.

After Daniel Farke’s arrival, Leeds were confident it could push for immediate promotion to the Premier League with minimal changes to the squad, as the German won two EFL Championship titles while at Norwich City.

Listed below are the projected starting lineups for both teams prior to their preseason match at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Man Leeds United starting 11

The starting XI for Manchester Leeds United(4-2-3-1) is as follows: Heaton (GK) – Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez – McTominay, Mejbri – Amad, Fernandes, Sancho – Martial

No injuries were sustained

Currently suspended: N/A

As a result of the absence of long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea, Mason Mount started and Tom Heaton began the preseason as the No.1 goalkeeper, while Lisandro Martinez returned after an extended absence.

Team Manchester United

Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, and Matej Kovar are the three goalkeepers.

Defenders (8): Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams, Rhys Bennett, Alvaro Fernandez, Will Fish, and Marc Jurado.

Mason Mount, Fred, Dan Gore, Toby Collyer, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Hannibal Mejbri, Kobbie Mainoo, Maxi Oyedele, Charlie Savage are the nine midfielders.

(6) Forwards: Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill, Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo, Shola Shortire.

Leeds United starting 11

This is the starting XI for Leeds United (4-2-3-1): Klaesson (GK) – Hjelde, Drameh, Cooper, Mullen – Gyabi, Shackleton – Greenwood, Poveda, Sinisterra – Rutter

The incident did not result in any injuries

Suspended: N/A

Farke started Luis Sinisterra in this match.

Team Leeds

Illan Mesier and Kristoffer Klaesson are the two goalkeepers

Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober, Cody Drameh are the defenders (8)

(4) Midfielders: Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Sam Greenwood, Jamie Shackleton

Ivan Poveda, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Dan James are the forwards (6)

Live stream of Manchester United vs Leeds, TV channel

Wednesday, July 12th

The time of the event is 4 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. Eastern Time

Channel: MUTV (subscription)

MUTV and LUTV provide live streaming

Since this match does not fall within the domestic calendar, it will not be broadcast or streamed.

However, both clubs are offering fans around the world the opportunity to watch the game via their internal club live streaming channels on MUTV and LUTV.

Subscriptions to MUTV are also available as a TV channel.

