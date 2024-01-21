Connect with us

Lakers' Darvin Ham Blasts Nets After Uninspired Loss: Excuses Are Over
Published

1 day ago

(CTN News) – It was another tough loss for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, as they were beaten 130-111 by the Brooklyn Nets at home in a battle between two playoff contenders.

There was a six point lead at halftime for the Lakers over the Nets, but they could not hold their lead as Brooklyn outscored them 68-44 in the second half.

In the aftermath of the game, Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham expressed his frustration with yet another brutal loss, which has not been a pleasant experience for him this season.

Following the game, Ham told reporters, “That first half is the one we are working toward… but then the inconsistency showed up and reared its ugly head in the second half.” He added, “The first thing we need to do is to decide which team we are going to play for.”

There were 59 points scored by the Nets bench compared to 23 by the Lakers bench, with guard Cam Thomas scoring 33 points to lead the Nets bench.

When Ham was talking about the collapse of his team, he said, “You show it on film and you address it with the group.”. What Ham meant was that you show the group everything, good, bad, and ugly.

In the wake of the loss, the Lakers are 21-22 on the season and barely hold on to the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which places them in the play-in round of the playoffs.

This Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers (12–29) will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers (12–29) at 10 p.m. in Eastern Time.

